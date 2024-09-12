Yamaha CrossCore RC e-bike $1,800 off, GE 2-in-1 electric washer/ventless dryer, post-launch SOLIX C300 discounts, more

Today’s Green Deals feature plenty of amazing low prices, starting with the crazy $1,800 off deal we spotted on Yamaha’s CrossCore RC e-bike that comes with a free extra battery for $1,199. Next, we have the GE Electric 2-in-1 Washer and Dryer with Ventless Heat Pump that is down at $1,750. Anker’s new SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC/AC power stations are getting their first post-launch discounts starting from $170, while Jackery’s latest Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station has returned to its $399 low. Bringing up the rear we have a one-day deal on the popular and powerful Greenworks 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit that will be down at $349 for the rest of the day. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like yesterday’s rare price cut on Tesla’s Universal Wall Connector EV charging station, Aventon’s Soltera.2 Commuter e-bike hitting $999, and more.

Score Yamaha’s CrossCore RC e-bike with free extra battery for amazing $1,199 low

Hot behind Monday’s popular premium YDX-MORO e-Bike deal, Yamaha is back again today with a similar price cut on its CrossCore RC e-bike that also comes with a free extra battery at $1,199 shipped – you will only see the discounted price after adding it to your cart. Normally fetching a steeper $2,999 rate, this is a massive 60% markdown that saves you $1,800 off this high-end model, giving you one of the best opportunities we’ve seen to add it to your commute and joyrides. There are a few delivery and pickup limitations you might stumble into with this brand, though, but you can punch in your postal code on the listing page to get a rundown of your available options.

One thing to note about this deal is that once the warranty is registered, as long as the bike is purchased before November 4, 2024, you’ll receive the second battery free of charge. The battery and its end cap ($1,400 value) will ultimately be shipped directly to the address you registered at no extra cost to you. There’s also a five-year limited warranty that applies to the drive unit, battery, frame, and rigid fork too, so no need to worry there either.

You’ll find Yamaha’s CrossCore RC e-bike available in three different sizes and three different color schemes, weighing in at an impressively lighter 52 to 53 pounds (depending on the size you choose). It arrives with a 250W mid-drive motor (peaking at 500W) powered by a 500Wh battery that has a charge-life indicator and self-diagnosis display, taking only four hours to fully recharge from empty. With this combination of equipment, along with its quad sensor system and five different riding modes, you’ll be cruising up to a max 28 MPH for between 34 to over 100 miles (depending on what modes you’re using).

Yamaha has given the CrossCore RC e-bike plenty of other features worth mentioning, like the front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a front Shimano Sora (2×9) Braze-On derailleur opposite the rear Shimano M3100 SGS derailleur, 9-speed Shimano shifters, an LED headlight, an updated LED display, and plenty more too.

Upgrade to the GE Profile 2-in-1 smart electric washer/dryer with ventless heat pump tech at $1,750

Best Buy is offering folks an affordable upgrade for laundry rooms with the GE Profile 4.8 cubic-foot UltraFast Electric 2-in-1 Washer and Dryer with Ventless Heat Pump for $1,749.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,900, we haven’t seen as many discounts over 2024 as we have for other ENERGY STAR-certified models, particularly from other brands like Samsung and LG. There have been four notable discounts that occurred off GE’s website, with two of them dropping a tad further to the $1,749 low in June and last month. Today, it’s coming in here just $1 higher with a 40% markdown from Best Buy that gives you back $1,150 in savings at the second-lowest price we can find. It even beats out GE’s own website where its listed for a higher $1,999 rate.

This electric 2-in-1 washer/dryer starts with a condensed design that gives you both functions in one space-saving unit, able to complete both washing and drying a large capacity load of laundry in just 2 hours, making transfers a thing of the past. Its ventless heat pump technology, aside from “providing 50% more energy efficient airflow drying,” also allows you to reconfigure your laundry setup to regain space or you can move it to a new location instead, as you’ll no longer be dictated by vent constraints. It also boasts a complete array of smart features to make life that much more easier, updating itself regularly when connected to your home’s Wi-Fi while also providing status alerts and remote controls over its settings through the SmartHQ app.

My partner and I have regularly used this exact model when visiting her parents, and as we are all pet owners (while the entire family is ironically allergic), one of its latest software updates has greatly helped with all the shed hair and dander as the airflow system now separates it from our clothing before the wash cycle and collects it in the EZ Access lint filter. Another standout feature here is the SmartDispense tech that holds enough detergent and fabric softener for up to 32 loads before needing a refill – plus, you can scan the barcode on the detergent bottle in order for the machine’s AI to adjust dispensed amounts based on the detergent brand and the load size.

First post-launch discounts on new Anker SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC/AC power bank stations start from $170

Following the early-bird discounts we covered two weeks ago, Anker has officially dropped the first post-launch discounts on its new SOLIX C300 DC and AC 90,000mAh power stations. The DC-only model is coming in at $169.99 shipped, matching at Amazon, while its AC counterpart has fallen from its listed $250 rate to $209.99 shipped, and also seeing a matching deal at Amazon. Normally priced at $200 and $250, respectively, we saw its early-bird launch discounts offer slightly lower rates of $150 and $190, though today’s deal still brings you some solid price cuts if you missed out on those earlier ones. Get a full rundown on what to expect from these new backup power solutions in our initial launch coverage, or learn more by heading below.

Both of these SOLIX C300 units come compacted within carriable form factors that weigh in at just six pounds for the DC-only model and nine pounds for the AC model. Both provide a 90,000mAh 288Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity, with some key differences elsewhere.

The SOLIX C300 DC model delivers a power output to take your personal device’s battery needs with up to 300W speeds. For the first time among its power stations, Anker has packed in boosted self-recharging speeds that you can take advantage of when using its two bidirectional 140W USB-C ports together in order to achieve up to 280W. The unit’s battery can also be refueled through solar charging, which takes around 3.2 hours when connected to a 100W solar panel. There are seven output ports here, with a 120W auxiliary/car port, two USB-A ports, and four USB-C ports – two of which are 140W ports, one being a 100W port, and the last one hitting 15W. There’s also the integrated pop-up LED light on its crown with three brightness levels, the built-in display on its front face, and the usual array of smart controls via the companion app.

With the SOLIX C300 AC model, you’ll be getting a doubled 600W power output for charging other devices and running small appliances, with three AC output ports alongside three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and the 120W auxiliary/car port. This unit doesn’t provide the dual-USB recharging capabilities that the above one has, but does reach similar speeds when plugged into a standard wall outlet. It’s also traded in the pop-up light to make room for the integrated carrying handle, but does have a light bar positioned horizontally above the display for some nighttime support.

Jackery’s latest Explorer 600 Plus Portable LiFePO4 Power Station returns to $399 low

Running alongside its ongoing Autumn Savings sale that ends tomorrow, Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is taking a bit more off the price tag of its Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station and dropping it to $399 shipped from its original $499 MSRP. After a few discounts earlier in summer to higher rates of $419, we saw this all-time low price first drop during the brand’s sale that ran parallel to Amazon’s Prime Day event. Coming in today, you’re looking at a solid $100 markdown that even beats out Jackery’s direct site, where it is listed at a higher rate of $429, and gives you another chance to score it at the lowest price we have tracked.

Jackery’s Explorer 600 Plus is the latest addition to the brand’s growing compact power station lineup, designed to provide personal support on your outings throughout the world. Delivering a 632Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity, you’ll get up to 800W of steady output power and six output ports for more versatile usage, with two AC ports, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and one car port. One thing to note here is that the two USB-C ports come with fast charging capabilities at 100W and 30W speeds. You’ll also find smart controls to remotely monitor and adjust its levels/settings from the convenience of the companion app.

You can also learn about a fun bundle package that gives you an Explorer 600 Plus along with a Heybike Mars 2.0 Folding e-bike at $700 off. Be sure to also check out all that Jackery’s Autumn Savings sale has to offer before it ends tomorrow night.

Greenworks 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit with full accessory package at $349 for today only

For the next 24 hours, courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit for $349 shipped. Regularly costing you $679 most days, it has spent most of 2024 at its MSRP, with less frequent discounts than its tool-only package. We saw it drop to its $310 low back at the start of the year, but sadly haven’t seen the same discount again since. Today though, you’re looking at the second-best rate we have tracked, which hasn’t come around much, cutting $330 off the price tag and giving you a great opportunity to upgrade to one of Greenworks’ more powerful models at a nearly 50% markdown.

Arriving with a heavy-duty frame, this pressure washer’s 14A TruBrushless motor delivers grime-busting power up to 3,000 PSI and up to a 2.0 GPM flow rate. There’s a one-gallon detergent tank nestled into the frame too, letting you tackle stubborn muck with an even more thorough cleaning – plus, it has the brand’s Total Stop System that saves you energy and money by shutting off the pump when the trigger has been disengaged. The tool alongside this bundle package gives you plenty of accessories for added versatility – starting with the non-marring hose from which you’ll get 25 feet of length and five varying nozzles conveniently stored away in its onboard space. With the bundle, you’ll add a short gun kit, microfiber mitts, and a 15-inch surface cleaner to the arsenal too.

