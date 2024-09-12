Ride1Up Roadster V3 launched as new low-cost belt drive e-bike with torque sensor

The Ride1Up Roadster has long been a masterclass in lightweight, efficient e-bike design, offering extremely high bang for your buck in the minimalist electric bike space. Now the company has returned with the latest edition of the popular e-bike, launching the Ride1Up Roadster V3 for an impressive US $1,295.

Weighing in at a mere 39 lb (17.7 kg), the Roadster V3 is designed to be as lightweight as it is easy to ride.

The bike comes with two drivetrain options, either a carbon belt drive or a 10-speed Shimano Deore chain drive. The former is better for riders seeking a low-maintenance solution and who enjoy the simplicity of a single-speed bike. The latter is intended for riders with steeper hills or who prefer the ability to dial in their precise pedal cadence at different speeds.

The Roadster V3 also offers three frame styles/sizes of Low-Step, Small, and Large.

Powering the bike is a 500W rear hub motor from Mivice, a manufacturer known for extremely precise and well-made electric bicycle drivetrains. That 50 Nm motor is paired with a torque sensor “with an ultra-responsive yet smooth programming that is crafted by the same engineers behind the renowned BOSCH eBike drive systems,” explained the company.

Torque sensors are generally found on higher-end electric bikes. While slightly more expensive, they usually offer a more refined pedal assist experience. However, for riders who prefer to have the insurance policy of a hand throttle, the Roadster V3 also includes that much sought-after feature. Hand throttles, permitted on Class 2 and Class 3 electric bicycles in the US, allow riders to operate the motor up to 20 mph (32 km/h) without pedaling.

With selectable settings of Class 1 through Class 3, the Roadster V3 is capable of reaching even higher speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h) on pedal assist when operated in Class 3 mode.

A 36V and 10Ah battery using Samsung cells is integrated into the frame yet is still removable for charging off of the bike, or replacing with a spare battery. A second auxiliary battery shaped like a water bottle can also be added to the bike, increasing the bike’s stock range (20-40 miles or 32-64 km) by an extra 70%.

The Roadster V3 also includes dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes, an alloy metal fender set, built-in LED lighting, Selle Royale Vivo saddle, and 700x45c Schwalbe G-One RS gravel tires.

Priced at US $1,295, the bike comes in two color options of Onyx Black or Mint Green. It is now available for order, with deliveries estimated to begin by next week.

Electrek’s Take

I’ve been a Ride1Up Roadster fan since the very first model, which many readers may not realize actually rolled out back in 2018 as the Roadster Ghost, before being followed by the Roadster V2 and now the Roadster V3. It’s come a long way and gotten even better with each update.

Now with a torque sensor, hydraulic disc brakes, removable battery, built-in metal fenders and LED lighting, and both a chain and belt option, the bike is going to meet the needs of a lot of riders seeking a lighter and more efficient ride.

Sure, you can still get more watts for less dollars elsewhere, but it’s not always about a dollar-per-watt comparison. Lightweight e-bikes absolutely have a place in this market, and not everyone needs a 75-lb and 750-watt electric bike. I love that I can toss this one on my shoulder and jog up a set of stairs, yet I can still pedal up to 28 mph when I want to.

And when it comes to build quality, I can vouch for this bike. I actually visited Ride1Up’s e-bike factory and Mivice’s drivetrain factory earlier this year, and saw the attention to detail that both companies place in building their complete e-bikes and their drive systems. This is going to be an epic new model in the lightweight e-bike market, and I couldn’t be more excited!

In fact, I actually got my hands on a Roadster V3 a couple of days ago and have already begun putting the miles on. I need more time to give you guys a full review, so be on the lookout for that coming soon, but the early feedback is that this bike rips and it feels great while doing it!