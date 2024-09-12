Check out Jeep’s Wagoneer S EV driving undisguised on US streets [Video]

The first electric Jeep is about to hit US dealerships. Ahead of deliveries, Jeep’s electric Wagoneer S was caught driving undisguised on US streets, giving us a closer look at what to expect. Check out the video below.

Jeep’s electric Wagoneer S spotted driving undisguised

Jeep unveiled the Wagoneer S, its first global electric SUV, in May. Although 100% battery electric powered, the Wagoneer S is still “distinctively a Jeep,” according to CEO Antonia Filosa.

“The launch of the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S marks a new chapter in the storied history of the Jeep brand,” Filosa said during the event.

The electric SUV retains Jeep’s classic design with a high-riding, rugged exterior. However, with added elements, like a revamped illuminated seven-slot grille, you can still tell the Wagoneer is an EV.

Powered by a 100 kWh battery pack, the Wagoneer S can drive over 300 miles on a single charge. It also packs 600 hp and 800 Nm of instant torque for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.4 secs.

Jeep Wagoneer S (Source: Stellantis)

As its first global EV, Jeep loaded the interior with its latest tech and software, including a best-in-class display with 45″ screen space.

Jeep’s electric Wagoneer is expected to arrive at US dealerships this fall, starting at $71,995. With deliveries around the corner, a Jeep Wagoneer S prototype was spotted driving undisguised on US streets.

The video from KindelAuto gives us our best look so far at the sleek electric SUV. Jeep’s EV closely resembles the concept shown in May, with a rear spoiler and integrated wings.

Jeep’s Wagoneer S is its most aerodynamic SUV vehicle yet, with a Cd of 0.29, or about 15% better than the average SUV.

Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition Radar Red interior (Source: Jeep)

Although Jeep said the Wagoneer S will arrive at US dealerships this fall, Filosa told Automotive News this week that the electric SUV must be in “perfect quality” to launch.

Jeep’s CEO made it clear that there would be “no launch if the quality isn’t perfect.” Although it’s close, “close is not good enough,” according to Filosa.

Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept (Source: Jeep)

The Wagoneer S will play a pivotal role as the brand looks to reverse a five-year sales slump in the US.

Following the Wagoneer S, Jeep will launch the Recon, a Wrangler-inspired electric SUV built for off-road adventures. Jeep also plans to reveal a new midsize electric SUV and Renegade EV. The Renegade EV will start at under $25,000 as Jeep expands into new segments to drive growth.

What do you think about Jeep’s electric Wagoneer? Would you buy one for $72,000? Let us know in the comments.