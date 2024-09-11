Debate aftermath, Tesla patents, Kia’s $30K EV3, and James Carter stops by

On today’s episode of Quick Charge, more than 78% of Trump voters support Biden’s IRA policies, we talk up Kia’s affordable EV3 electric car, share our favorite Trump-Harris debate memes, and industry analyst (and satirist) James Carter stops by to talk about the role of satire in the future of mobility.

We also talk about Tesla’s “unboxed” manufacturing patents and the promise of affordable EVs, and highlight two new trim levels on Kia’s affordable, $30,000 EV3. Be sure to check it out, and post your favorite post-debate memes in the comments.

