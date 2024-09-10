Greenlane breaks ground on its flagship electric truck charging stop

Rendering: Greenlane

Greenlane, a joint venture between Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy, and BlackRock, has broken ground on its flagship electric truck charging stop in California.

The electric truck charging stop is in Colton, California, south of San Bernardino, at the intersection of interstates 215 and 10.

Once complete, Greenlane’s flagship electric truck charging stop will include more than 60 chargers. It will include 400 kW and 200 kW DC fast chargers covered by solar canopies. There will also be other charging options available for overnight and “hotel” charging for heavy-duty semi trucks, and charging ports for cars and light-duty trucks. The facility will have amenities such as restrooms and food and beverages.

Greenlane’s intent is for the Colton site to be a model for more electric truck stops as the US electrifies freight transportation.

The regulatory agency South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) awarded the Colton charging site a $15 million grant to fund 41 charging pedestals and 53 connectors. Greenlane will also use the grant money for design, engineering, and charging infrastructure buildout. The grant will speed up development timelines so that the electric truck charging stop will be online by the end of this year.

Larry McCallon, South Coast AQMD governing board member and mayor pro tem of the city of Highland, said, “Freight transportation from the goods movement corridor has been a major source of air pollution in our region, and this project will help improve air quality and bring us one step closer to meeting federal standards.”

In March, Greenlane announced plans to plans to build a 280-mile-long commercial electric truck charging corridor between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Charging stops in Barstow and Baker will follow Colton, and the corridor will extend beyond Southern Nevada to San Pedro, California, in 2025.

