 Skip to main content

Tesla (TSLA) gains on good numbers coming from China, but is it enough to compensate?

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Sep 9 2024 - 10:05 am PT
5 Comments
EV prices February

Tesla’s stock (TSLA) has gained back some after slipping last Friday seemingly on good sales numbers coming from China.

But is it enough to compensate for the rest of the world?

Tesla’s stock was up 5% today before settling at 3% after the China Passenger Car Association reported that Tesla sold 86,697 China-made electric vehicles last month.

That represents a significant 17% month-over-month increase and a 3% year-over-year increase.

However, that includes all Tesla vehicles produced in China, including those sold in the country and those exported to other markets.

If we look at the data for the vehicles sold in China, it adds up to 63,456 EVs, which is up significantly from last month but down year-over-year.

China is Tesla’s most important market, but it has been mostly flat so far this year. CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla is producing vehicles at max capacity at Gigafactory Shanghai, which is a good sign if true as they have been a lot of reports about Tesla throttling production capacity at its important factory.

But in order to sell its electric vehicles in China, Tesla has been subsidizing interest rates down to 0%.

The automaker first introduced 0% loans in China earlier this year to boost sales, but it brought it back this quarter.

While sales appear to be roughly back to where they were last year in China, Tesla is still down overall in deliveries compared to last year.

According to the latest registration data coming out of Europe, Tesla is down about 80,000 sales in Europe so far this year:

According to data from Kelley Blue Book, Tesla was down about 6% in the US market last quarter. That also despises cutting down interest rates on financing in the market – albeit not as much as in China.

Electrek’s Take

There’s no way to cut it in a positive way: Tesla’s EV sales are down this year, a first in a decade, and the chance of a recovery in the second half of the year is recovery is getting slimmer by the day.

There’s still some hope. In the US and Canada, Tesla’s recently reintroduced referral program virtually introduced a new $1,000 price cut on all models, which should give a sale boost for the end of the quarter.

Maybe the Cybertruck starts to make a bigger difference in Q4 with the production ramp and cheaper non-foundation series?

But will it be enough to compensate for recovering but flat sales in China and sales way down in Europe? I doubt it. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
TSLA stock

TSLA stock

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications