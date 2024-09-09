Tesla launches hands-free frunk opening

Tesla has launched a new feature that enables owners to open their frunk (front trunk) by simply standing in front of it.

Earlier this year, Tesla released a big software update that included many new features, including hands-free trunk opening.

The feature is only available on work on Tesla vehicles equipped with ultrawide band chips for for better phone key detection, which includes refresh Model S, X, and 3.

Now, Tesla has started pushing a new software update (2024.32.3) and this time, Tesla is releasing the same hands free opening feature but for the the frunk.

Tesla wrote in the release notes:

Open your frunk even when your hands are full. Stand still in front of your frunk with Phone Key unobstructed, listen for the chimes, and the frunk opens on its own.

The automaker explains how to activate the new feature in the vehicle settings:

To enable this feature, go to your vehicle settings > Locks > Hands-Free Frunk. Ensure your phone settings allow Nearby Interactions for the Tesla app, or open the app and go to Phone Key > Upgrade. Keep people and clothing clear of moving parts.

Since the feature requires precise phone detection, it not only requires the newer Tesla vehicles equipped with ultrawideband chips, but it also requires to have your phone key installed on an iPhone 11 or newer.

The feature is also coming to Android phones, supporting this feature in the future.