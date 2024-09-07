In first ever documented case, Talaria electric dirt bike goes up in flames in US

The new Talaria MX5 Sting Pro electric dirt bike may have just celebrated the one-week anniversary of its launch in the US, but it’s already marking another less-joyous occasion: the first documented major battery fire in a Talaria.

Videos on social media show what is reported to be a Talaria MX5 engulfed in flames as the rider details how he had managed to put only 20 miles (32 km) on the new bike before it caught fire underneath him.

The fire was confirmed by Eric Hicks, the founder and owner of Luna Cycle, which is well known as the main US-based supplier of Talarias and other light electric dirt bikes as well as high-power electric bicycles. Luna Cycle is often credited with introducing Talaria-style electric motorbikes into the US, long serving as Sur Ron’s exclusive distributor in the country and introducing several Talaria models in recent years.

According to Luna Cycle, which sold the Talaria MX5 bike in question, “This is the first major Talaria fire, of any model, reported in the USA. We take this very seriously, and plan to address this concern with the utmost priority.”

Hicks explained that Talaria normally only uses a well-respected battery maker known as Greenway Batteries. Greenway is one of the main suppliers for many electric bicycle brands in the US and around the world.

In fact, Greenway Battery has been the primary supplier for Talaria and Sur Ron electric motorbikes for years, and Luna Cycle has been a distributor and authorized repair center for Greenway Batteries in the US for eight years.

As Hicks continued, “In those eight years we have not seen a Greenway pack cause a fire and it is a big reason Surron and Talaria products have been so safe.”

An example of a Greenway Battery similar to those used in Sur Ron and Talaria-style electric motorbikes

However, due to a “clerical error made by the Talaria team,” some Talaria MX5 electric motorbikes that were shipped to the US included a battery produced by another supplier known as Scud.

“After investigating the incident and the bike involved in this fire, Luna verified the MX5 that caught fire last night unfortunately had a Scud battery installed in it from Talaria,” continued Hicks. “We are not sure of the cause of this fire and would prefer not to speculate at the possible causes, whether faulty or due to external factors. Regardless of the cause, Luna stands behind every bike and product it sells, and this incident is unacceptable for both Luna, and our customers.”

Luna Cycle has since announced a series of steps intended to address concerns regarding these Scud batteries. The company will replace the batteries in any Talaria MX5 bikes that shipped with Scud batteries and has since cancelled or reversed shipments on orders currently being processed that contain Scud batteries. Those bikes will have their batteries swapped and will ship in the next few days.

Not all Talaria MX5 Sting Pro bikes shipped from Luna Cycle in the past week have Scud batteries, but those customers who did receive an MX5 with a Scud battery will be contacted directly by Luna to receive a replacement Greenway battery.

While lithium-ion battery fires are known in the electric bicycle industry, they are relatively rare in the US compared to the millions of e-bikes already on the road. Such fires are even rarer in the case of more premium models, both premium electric trail bikes like these Talarias and high-end electric bicycles.

The few documented cases of electric bike battery fires in the US are usually related to inferior quality batteries used in bottom-tier budget-class e-bikes.

Several cities and institutions have begun initiating rules and regulations requiring safety certifications such as UL-compliance for micromobility vehicles features lithium-ion batteries, furthering a growing trend towards higher safety in the industry.