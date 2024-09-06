Hyundai will give you a free N-themed ChargePoint EV charger if you buy the new IONIQ 5 N

Buy (or lease) Hyundai’s new sporty electric SUV and get a free N-themed charger. Hyundai is offering a free ChargePoint Home Flex L2 home charger if you buy or lease the new 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N buyers get a free charger

Hyundai is sweetening the deal for its first N-branded performance EV, the IONIQ 5 N. The high-performance electric SUV was introduced to the North American market last November at AutoMobility LA.

Starting at $66,100, Hyundai claims the IONIQ 5 N sets a “new benchmark for engaging, all-electric high performance.”

Hyundai North America CEO Jose Munoz claims the sporty electric SUV “delivers a new level of driver engagement” for electric performance cars.

Based on Hyundai’s advanced E-GMP platform, the IONIQ 5 N packs up to 641 hp for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.25 secs.

It’s not only the most powerful Hyundai ever, but it’s also the most fun to drive (see our review). Hyundai loaded the performance EV with track-ready features like N Grin Boost, N Drift Optimizer, and N Torque Distribution.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (Source: Hyundai)

It also includes N e-shift and N Active Sound to give the sounds and feel of a high-performance gas car. To tame all that power, Hyundai included its most powerful N-tuned braking system.

Hyundai upgraded the IONIQ 5 with active grille shutters, a wing spoiler, and black design elements for added style and aerodynamics. Inside, you will find added features like N Active Sound+, which Hyundai calls “a high-performance, immersive auditory experience.”

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N interior (Source: Hyundai)

To make it easier for high-performance enthusiasts to go electric, Hyundai is offering a free ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger for those who buy or lease a 2025 IONIQ 5 N. Alternatively, you can take a $450 charging credit.

To take advantage of the deal, you will have to create a profile on Hyundai Home Marketplace. Once complete, you can choose from the free N-branded charger or a $450 ChargePoint credit. After purchase, you will have 90 days to complete hardware installation.

Hyundai said those who bought the IONIQ 5 N before July 16, 2024 will need to redeem it by October 14, 2024. Meanwhile, hardware must be installed through Hyundai Home by January 12, 2025.