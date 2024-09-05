RadRover 6 Plus e-bike $200 off + FREE $499 battery, Segway e-scooter $425 low, Jackery power station $270 off, more

It’s time for another edition of our daily Green Deals roundup, but don’t spend too much time reading this if you’re looking to score today’s offer on the RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike. It’s now $200 off with a FREE $499 extra battery thrown-in for today only, and it’s already starting to sell out. We also spotted the best price of the year on Segway Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter joined by some solid price drops on Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station and this Greenworks 48V Brushless Leaf Blower Kit to make sure you’re fall ready at a discount, and gas-free.

Today only: RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire e-Bike now $200 off + FREE $499 battery add-on

While stock is beginning to dwindle from the Rad Power Labor Day event, there’s still time to score the step-thru RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike at $1,399 shipped, down from the regular $1,599 price tag. This $200 deal is live through today only and it is already starting to sell out. Rad is also throwing in a FREE semi-integrated battery, just make sure you add both it and the e-bike to your cart separately – this battery fetches a regular price tag at $499. With today’s deal you’re looking at a total savings of $699.

This is the latest sixth-generation model of the RadRover, complete with a 750W geared hub motor that “delivers enhanced hill-climbing capabilities” alongside Kenda Juggernaut “puncture-resistant, durable 26×4″ fat tires for off-road adventures and the ability to drive a 275-pound payload.

It will keep you cruising for 45 miles ore more at top speeds up to 20MPH alongside the a 7-speed Shimano derailleur. The half-twist throttle action joins the onboard LCD screen for real-time battery and performance data.

Again, you basically have half a day left to take advantage of the $200 price drop alongside the free $499 battery add-on here. Some colorways are already selling out and there’s no telling when or if this deal will return any time soon.

Our hands-on review will deliver a detailed breakdown of the riding experience and what you’re getting into here.

Segway’s 25-mile Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter hits best price of the year at $425 (Reg. $680+)

As part of its new 48-hour flash sale, Best Buy is now offering the Segway Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter down at $424.99 shipped. Regularly $700 at Best Buy and $680 directly from Segway, this is up to $275 off and at least $255 in savings. Today’s deal lands at $25 under our previous mention from last month to deliver the lowest price we can find and to deliver the deepest deal we have tracked on this model. It also among the lowest prices we can find for any relatively comparable Segway model at Amazon right now.

The Segway Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter will have you cruising around town at up to 18.6MPH on its 10-inch pneumatic tires for up to 24.9 miles at a time.

It features a 350W (max 700W) motor with a 36V battery that recharges to 100% in 5 hours with three riding modes: eco mode, standard, and sport mode that favor range over speed, or vice versa.

This joins a regenerative braking system that also helps to recharge the battery alongside front LED lighting, a quick-fold system for easy storage and portability, and Bluetooth connectivity:

Connect the F35 with the Segway-Ninebot app via Bluetooth to monitor your riding status and data, lock your scooter and upgrade the firmware and enhance the overall riding experience.

Amazon beats Jackery’s official website with Explorer 1000 v2 1kWh power station at $529 (Reg. $799)

It doesn’t matter if you’re planning a camping trip this fall or just want some backup power at home, a new deal is here to help you get the job done at a more affordable price. Over at Amazon you can now find the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station at $529 shipped once the on-page $30 off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $799, you’re now looking at 34% off which leads to a total savings of $270. Even the price on Jackery’s own website can’t touch this, where it is currently on sale for $599. Historically speaking, we’ve only seen the price fall lower than this one time before, and that was when it hit $499 for just a couple of hours back in July. Learn more about this power station down below.

Unlike many solutions out there, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 swaps out typical lithium for LiFePO4 batteries to greatly bolster the longevity of this power station. When compared to lithium, you’re looking at around four times as many charge cycles. The capacity of this unit clocks in at 1,070Wh, and the output reaches up to 1,500W. When plugged into a wall outlet, it takes as little as one hour to replenish the battery. Power sources include three AC outlets, dual USB-C (100W/30W) ports, 18W USB-A, as well as a DC car output.

This one may hit the sweet spot for being something that’s neither too small or too large, but in case you feel differently, we’ve also spotted $1,250 off BLUETTI’s 2.7kWh AC300 power station with B300K battery. And on the smaller side of things, we’ve found this Baseus’ 10,000mAh power bank with MagSafe and 30W USB-C charging at $27.50.

Skip raking this year with Greenworks’ 140 MPH 48V brushless leaf blower kit at $120 (Reg. $200)

We’re closing in on the fall season, which means the leaves are likely to start dropping depending on where you live. Now’s your chance to cash in on some savings and get ahead of all that with Amazon now offering the Greenworks 48V Brushless Leaf Blower Kit for $119.99 shipped. This bundle generally fetches $200, so you’re looking at an $80 price drop that takes 40% off the amount you’d generally have to spend. You’re also looking at a price that comes within $8 of the all-time low, making this price just about as good as it gets. Learn more about what you can expect from this bundle down below.

Yard work will be much easier this fall when you add this leaf blower bundle to your tool collection. Powered by not one, but two 24V batteries, Greenworks touts this leaf blower as offering “gas-like power with the convenience of the 24V battery platform.” Once up and running, it boasts an airflow of 585 CFM and 140 MPH airspeed. This will make leaves and other types of debris move, even the stuff that can generally prove to be quite stubborn. The kit includes the blower, two 4Ah batteries, and a charger.

If you can live with a less powerful leaf blower, be sure to check out yesterday’s coverage of a Greenworks cordless mower, blower, and trimmer combo at $373. Yes, it costs more than the blower itself, but you’re getting just about everything you need to take care of your yard in one fell swoop.

Score $255 in FREE gear with Lectric’s impressive 2024 long-range ONE e-bike

Sitting alongside its still live Labor Day offers which include hundreds in free add-on gear, we are pulling out the offer on the impressive 2024 Lectric ONE e-bike today. The brand is offering it for $2,199 shipped with $255 in FREE add-on gear to deliver one of the best offers we have tracked outside of the launch deal months ago, coming within $14 in terms of value of the back to school offer. You’re looking at a total value of $2,454 here with extras we will detail below.

To put it lightly, we came away very impressed after taking a good look at launch back in March on this model. Despite the sticker north of $2,000, this is a more than value-packed price for an e-bike this premium.

This long-range e-bike takes things up a notch with high-grade European transmissions and carbon fiber-reinforced drive belts, including an auto-shifting weather-sealed electricgearbox from Pinion.

It runs on a 750W rear hub-motor with a 48V battery that will have you cruising for 50 miles at up to 28MPH, and that’s just with the standard battery. There’s 5 levels of PWR pedal assistance, a thumb throttle, 20-inch city tires, hydraulic mineral oil disc brakes, and a new color LCD display.

Today’s package bundle deal nets you $255 worth of add-ons including an aluminum rear rack, a set of wheel fenders, and a 1.5-liter Top Tube Bag to stow smaller EDC items with a dedicated smartphone compartment.

MOD Black 3, the baddest-looking mountain e-bike now $500 off with FREE $599 SUP ($1,099 in savings)

We feature a ton of amazing e-bike and EV deals around here, but one of my favorite, at least in terms of looks, is seeing a major price drop with some bonus goodies right now. You can now land the MOD Black 3 down at $2,999 shipped and score a FREE $599 MOD Board Inflatable SUP. Simply add both to your cart to redeem the discount. With recent price hikes this bike now carries a regular price tag at $3,499, which means you’re saving $500 and scoring a free $599 SUP for a total of $1,099 in savings…nice.

Aside from delivering one of the baddest-looking mountain e-bikes on the market, in my opinion, there’s some notable specs to power you through your adventures here too.

It comes with a 750W rear brushless geared hub motor (1,000W peak) alongside a 720Wh MOD Samsung Powerpack battery – this allows you to cruise for up to 50 miles at max speeds of 28 MPH. Other highlights of the build here include the five levels of pedal assistance, 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, thumb throttle, and hydraulic disc brakes alongside the rear cargo rack.

Hit up our our hands-on review for a closer look.

