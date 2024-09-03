Tesla hints at seats that rotate facing backward in self-driving vehicle

According to communications sent to regulators, Tesla is hinting at making its self-driving vehicles with seats that can rotate to face backward.

The advent of self-driving vehicles is going to open up new possibilities when it comes to vehicle design.

Right now, they are mostly built on existing vehicles, which are built around human drivers with a steering column and pedals. In a future where the technology doesn’t require a human backup driver, there will be opportunities to evolve interior car design.

Regulators are now evaluating if or how they need to regulate this for safety. In Australia, regulators made a request for insights from the industry and Tesla responded.

When asked about whether vehicles with “higher levels of driving automation” but that still have “manual driving controls” should have “specific requirements about seating position when ADS is engaged,” Tesla answered:

No, As this would negatively impact for-purpose designs in terms of safety or comfort. For example, when a level 4 ADS is operational, the system may alow the driver-turned-occupant the possibility to fully reclient their seat and to sleep. In terms of seatbelt requirements, we suggest that these are applicable when the human driver is in control of the vehicle only unless specifically instructed or required other wise by the ADS.

In another response, Tesla talked about seats that rotate:

Provided appropriate safety measures are implemented, vehicle designs that facilitate fully reclining or rotating seats, or designs without forward-oriented seats are imaginable or vehicle design where only a center seating position (e.g for heavy duty vehicles) are foreseeable.

While we should take this with a grain of salt, as Tesla could simply be looking to limit regulations to ensure it doesn’t impede on its future plans, it could also point to what Tesla plans to do with upcoming products.

For example, the mention of a “center seating position” for heavy-duty vehicles is a clear reference to the interior of the already-unveiled Tesla Semi.

It’s not impossible that we see something like rotating lie-flat seats in the Tesla Robotaxi set to be unveiled on October 10.