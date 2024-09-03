MOD Black 3 mountain e-bike $500 off + FREE $599 SUP, Anker power stations $200 off, fall-ready yard tools, more

Today’s Green Deals feature a number of hangover Labor Day offers on e-bikes from Lectric and more, but we also have a fresh batch of discounts to get you cruising, keep your outdoor space tidy, and ensure you never run out of power. First up, we have spotted a notable bundle on what is, at least for me, one of the nicest-looking mountain e-bikes on the market – the MOD Black 3 at up to $500 off the going rate with a FREE $599 MOD Board Inflatable SUP bundled in. Next, it’s on to a 2024 mid-range Anker 10-port portable power station with the SOLIX C800 now at $200 off joined by a new Amazon all-time low on this Greenworks 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $90. All of that and more wait down below in today’s Green Deals.

Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

MOD Black 3, the baddest-looking mountain e-bike now $500 off with FREE $599 SUP ($1,099 in savings)

We feature a ton of amazing e-bike and EV deals around here, but one of my favorite, at least in terms of looks, is seeing a major price drop with some bonus goodies right now. You can now land the MOD Black 3 down at $2,999 shipped and score a FREE $599 MOD Board Inflatable SUP. Simply add both to your cart to redeem the discount. With recent price hikes this bike now carries a regular price tag at $3,499, which means you’re saving $500 and scoring a free $599 SUP for a total of $1,099 in savings…nice.

Aside from delivering one of the baddest-looking mountain e-bikes on the market, in my opinion, there’s some notable specs to power you through your adventures here too.

It comes with a 750W rear brushless geared hub motor (1,000W peak) alongside a 720Wh MOD Samsung Powerpack battery – this allows you to cruise for up to 50 miles at max speeds of 28 MPH. Other highlights of the build here include the five levels of pedal assistance, 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, thumb throttle, and hydraulic disc brakes alongside the rear cargo rack.

Hit up our our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker’s 2024 mid-range 10-port Portable Power Station hits right in the sweet spot at $399 ($200 off)

Alongside its ongoing Labor Day event, the oficial Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 2024 model SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station down at $399 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $599 and currently matched directly from Anker, this is $200 off the going rate and one of only a handful of deals we have tracked since its debut on Amazon this past spring. You’ll also find the SOLIX C800 Plus model marked down from $649 to $449 shipped to match our previous mention with the same $200 in savings. The main difference between the two is the included camping light attachment on the Plus variant.

For me, the Anker SOLIX C800 sits right in the middle ground, at least in terms of the more affordable portable power stations. As you likely know, these handy power solutions can be extremely expensive, but if you’re just looking for something to run the tailgate party for the 2024 football season that’s now underway, to pull out in case of power outages and emergencies at home, or to run a camping site for a few days at a time, this one hits right in the sweet spot in my opinion. Especially considering you’re looking at $599 power station starting at $399 today.

Screenshot

Grime won’t stand a chance with Greenworks’ 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer: $90 (Save 40%, Amazon low)

Over at Amazon you can currently find this Greenworks 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, this unit generally goes for $150, leaving you with a substantial $60 in savings. This marks a return to the all-time low, which isn’t too suprising when you consider today’s deal takes 40% off the usual rate. With fall right around the corner, this is a great time to pick up a power washer and tidy everything up. I know I’ll be putting mine to use here shortly. Continue reading to find out more about this unit.

While not as affordable as the model above, we did recently spot Craftsman’s 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer at $139. It’s slightly more powerful and is made by Craftsman, if that’s a brand you prefer. Finally, for the folks that would rather bring the outdoors inside, be sure to scope out AeroGarden’s Bounty indoor hydroponic garden at $185.



Rare price cut takes $100 off Lectric’s XP 3.0 e-bikes and XPeak e-bikes starting from $1,199 (today only)

Lectric has made a big short-term change to its ongoing Labor Day sale, with the brand making some surprise and rare price cuts on a selection of e-bikes that already start at affordable rates. Among these marked down models is Lectric’s best-selling XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes that are now priced at $1,199 shipped for the rest of the day, along with the included $355 in free gear. Usually priced at $1,299, we normally see the discounts from this brand being on the bundle packages that come with your purchase, but we’re getting a rare price cut here back to its pre-tariff all-time low price. You’ll also be getting the add-ons of a larger-than-normal giant cushioned saddle that is better supported by the coiled spring suspension, an accordion-style folding bike lock, a front mounting rack, and two cargo baskets (one for the front, one for the rear).

Lectric’s XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes come with three color/model options – a standard black, a black step-thru model, or a white step-thru model – all of them sporting the same 500W hub motor (peaking at 1,000W) that works in tandem with the long-range internal 48V battery to hit top speeds of 20 MPH, or higher at 28 MPH, depending on your state’s regulations.

