HazMat1: Cambridge becomes first NE FD to put electric fire truck into service

Built by noted upfitters Rosenbauer on an all-electric International eMV medium-duty chassis, HazMat1 incorporates a mobile command post with an onboard electronic research library that’s fully equipped to support the Cambridge Fire Hazardous Materials Task Force at hazardous materials incidents throughout the region. It’s the first such vehicle in service in New England.

The trucks and engines used in fire departments are incredibly complicated and specialized vehicles. In addition to carrying thousands of pounds of vital emergency response equipment, they’re constantly running emergency calls in different markets in environments that, as often as not, require upfits that can vary from one individual fire department to the next. Add to that the need for stone axe levels of reliability and you begin to see why many departments are hesitant to become early adopters.

That’s where Navistar Zero Emissions Customer Onboarding Manager Joe Jenkins came in, to help train Cambridge Fire about EVs, describe how the benefits of electrification could help support the FD’s mission.

Even with Cambridge Fire’s buy-in, however, the fact remains that building a brand-new electric fire truck is pricey. Luckily, the planets aligned on this 2023 chassis and Joe was able to ultimately onboard the HazMat1 International eMV hazmat rescue truck you see here. “It was a unique situation because this truck was previously a Rosenbauer tradeshow vehicle,” he explains. “Multiple eMV’s were originally ordered by North Central International, and two ended up with Rosenbauer. The vehicle came to Cambridge Fire fully upfitted and ready to be deployed.”

The International eMV features a 33,000 lb. GVWR, a direct-drive electric motor packing 1,737 lb-ft of peak torque, and 135 miles of range from its 210 kWh li-ion battery pack. The eMV also features a robust aux system powered by a pair of AGM 12V batteries that charge through the main 609V high voltage system.

HazMat1 was placed in full service just this week, replacing the department’s existing, 25-year-old diesel hazmat rescue truck for a much-needed upgrade.

Electrek’s Take

One thing I’ve experienced in my interactions with municipal fleet managers over the years that’s not mentioned by Cambridge FD in its announcement is that fire trucks are often running in the station. Yes, the doors are open and ventilation is good — but that kind of exposure to harmful diesel emissions is never good, and these people who are risking their lives to help save the lives of others don’t just deserve better, they deserve the best we can give them.

Today, that means electric.

SOURCE | IMAGES: Cambridge FD; Navistar, via LinkedIn.