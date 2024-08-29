Pebble cuts ribbon on new HQ and production facility where it will build its Flow electric RV

Less than a year after unveiling its innovative electric RV called the Flow, Pebble has announced a new company milestone for its business and production going forward. The company has officially opened a new headquarters and production facility in California as it looks to finally bring the Flow to market.

Pebble is a California-based startup that has tasked itself with breathing new life into a stale RV segment, reimagining the RVing experience as more sustainable and even “magical.” The company was founded by Bingrui Yang, who previously led iPhone development at Apple for nine years before leading hardware development for major players in in autonomous robotaxi space, including Cruise and Zoox.

In the summer of 2023, Pebble emerged out of stealth mode, touting $13.6 million in seed funding to help get the Flow into production, teasing brief glimpses of the luxury travel trailer along the way.

Last October, Pebble officially unveiled the Flow to the public, and pre-orders started at $109,000, with $500 down up front. According to Pebble at the time, its nascent Flow trailer is 300% more aerodynamic than a conventional travel trailer, reducing drag and extending range.

Furthermore, the Flow comes equipped with its own dual-motor active propulsion assist system, helping bear the brunt of its own load while helping maximize range and efficiency regardless of whether there’s an ICE or electric vehicle towing it.

As Pebble moves closer to scaled production of the Flow electric RV, it has shared where all those business decisions will occur, opening a new facility in California as its hub.

Source: Pebble



Pebble production inches closer at new Bay Area HQ

According to news shared by Pebble this morning, it has officially opened a new 60,000-square-foot headquarters in Fremont, CA. The new site is also home to Pebble’s R&D department as well as eventual Flow production.

With the new facility comes job opportunities for bright minds in the EV and recreational vehicle industries. Pebble says it intends to hire up to 100 new high-tech roles across engineering, production, operations, and quality assurance over the course of the next year.

You can learn more about those job opportunities here.

The new production facility and headquarters will be overseen by Greg Zanghi, Pebble’s head of manufacturing and service operations, who spoke to the startup’s latest milestone:

Opening our combined headquarters, R&D, and manufacturing facility in Fremont is a huge step forward in bringing the Pebble Flow to market. It gives us room to grow, attract top talent, and execute on our vision. We are excited to put down roots in the Bay Area, the heart of advanced technology development.

The Pebble Flow is still available for pre-order, ahead of an estimated start of production before the end of 2024. The electric RV costs $125,000 when equipped with the company’s proprietary “Magic Pack” dual-motor drivetrain. See more of the Pebble Flow in the video below.

What do you think? Would you buy one?

Source: Pebble