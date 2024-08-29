Save $405 on Lectric e-bike bundles from $799, Rexing EV charger adapters 25% off, 1-day Anker EverFrost 50 sale, more

Today’s Green Deals are focusing on what you’re hauling – whether that is packages, people, or proteins/produce/etc. Leading the group is another shift in Lectric’s Labor Day sales, with the brand’s Xpedition Cargo e-bike at $1,475 and coming with $405 in free gear that will give you everything you need to transport a variety of cargo up to 75+ miles per ride. The sale is joined by a collection of Rexing’s popular Tesla and J1772 EV charger adapters that are seeing up to 25% discounts and starting from $50, as well as a one-day sale on Anker’s comprehensive EverFrost Dual-Zone Portable Electric Cooler 50 that is down at $699 for the rest of the day. There’s also EcoFlow’s 24-hour flash sale that ends tonight – plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like yesterday’s early-bird discounts on Anker’s new SOLIX C300 90,000mAh power stations or the SOLIX F3800 bundles that have dropped another $300 in price!

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Lectric’s Xpedition e-bike hauls precious cargo with $405 in free gear at $1,475

Lectric’s ongoing Labor Day sales have changed up rates for the rest of the event, now taking up to $405 off e-bike bundles, with the standard Xpedition Cargo e-bike seeing the maximum savings at $1,475 shipped, with $405 in free add-on gear. Along with adding this commuting solution to your garage, you’ll also be getting extra gear to safely haul precious cargo along too, with the additional packages including two rear rack cushions for passengers, two rear rack running boards for cargo, a rear orbitor basket to corral smaller children, a 50-liter storage bag that fits neatly into the orbitor, and a 6-liter bag that fits right in the frame of the e-bike. Learn more about this affordable cargo-hauler below or through our hands-on review.

Lectric’s Xpedition models are one of the best cargo e-bikes on the market for the price, and make a reliable addition to commutes for those who may regularly be making deliveries, transporting large cargo, or even shepherding kids to and from life’s appointments – all at a significant fraction of the cost of the most awe-inspiring models that run closer to five figure price tags. The frame tastefully houses a 48V battery that powers the 750W rear hub-motor (peaking at 1,310W) so that you can cruise around at a max speed of 20 MPH while using the throttle and up to 28 MPH when using its five levels of pedal assistance. The standard single battery model boasts an impressive 75-mile travel range, or you can increase the range to 150 miles by purchasing the dual-battery model for $224 more.

Aside from the add-on gear you get from the bundled items, Lectric’s Xpedition e-bike comes pre-stocked with custom puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes paired with 180mm rotors, a headlamp, taillights, fenders over both wheels, and a backlit LCD display. Something to note here is that the e-bike is rated for a total 450-pound payload (with max rider weight being 330 pounds), meaning someone like me who’s 135 pounds can have another person (or multiple kids even) up to 315 pounds ride along too.

XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes with $355 in free accessories

XP Trike with $393 in free accessories

Electric XP Trike, 14 MPH for up to 60-mile range: $1,499 (Reg. $1,892)

XPeak Off-Road e-bikes with $327 in free accessories

XPeak High-Step e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,605)

(Reg. $1,605) XPeak Step-Thru e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,605)

XPress 750 Commuter e-bikes with $306 in free accessories

The Lectric ONE e-bike with $255 in free accessories

The Lectric ONE Long-Range e-bike, 28 MPH for up to 75-mile range: $2,199 (Reg. $2,454)

XP 3.0 Standard e-bikes with $178 in free accessories

XP 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 ($1,128)

($1,128) XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

(Reg. $1,128) XP Step-Thru 3.0 White e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

XP Lite 2.0 Long-Range with $246 in free accessories

XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes, 20 MPH for 80-mile range (pre-order): $999 (Reg. $1,245) with five colors to choose from

(Reg. $1,245)

XP Lite 2.0 Standard e-bikes with $148 in free accessories

XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes, 20 MPH for 80-mile range (pre-order): $799 (Reg. $947) with five colors to choose from

(Reg. $947)

Rexing’s popular Tesla and J1772 EV charger adapters now up to 25% off starting from $50

Best Buy is dropping the costs on three popular EV charger adapters that we’ve been seeing included more often in randomized Deals of the Day offers. Starting from the lowest of these prices, you’ll find Rexing’s J1772 to Tesla adapter going for $49.99 shipped. It usually goes for $80, with Best Buy’s one-day sales often dropping the price between the $45 low and $50, with today’s deal giving you a solid $30 cut from its tag at the second-lowest price we have tracked. This device arrives rated for a maximum 80A input and a 240V output, letting Tesla drivers gain wider access to level 1 and level 2 EV chargers by using home and portable setups your non-Tesla driving family and friends may have.

Those who drive Tesla’s S, 3, X, or Y EVs can also add Rexing’s CCS to Tesla adapter to their glove boxes for $150, down from $200. While we have seen this go for $100 in the past, there’s no telling how long of a wait until that deal rolls back around, so this $50 markdown is still a solid 25% off deal. With this handy addition you’ll be able to charge up at over 5,000 CCS level 3 fast charging stations across the country at up to 250kW or 250A speeds.

And for the opposite side of things, non-Tesla drivers have the chance to snag Rexing’s Tesla to J1772 adapter at $130, down from $160. Any J1772-compatible EV will benefit here, so when you visit family, friends, or even stop off somewhere that has Tesla’s level 1 or level 2 home setups (Airbnbs, for example), you can rest assured that you’ll be able to plug in and recharge at speeds up to 20kW, with it able to handle up to 80A.

Anker EverFrost Dual-Zone Portable Electric Cooler 50 down at $699 for today only

Coming to us through its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is currently offering the Anker EverFrost Dual-Zone Portable Electric Cooler 50 for $699 shipped through the rest of the day only. This device would normally cost you $949, but thanks to these one-day deals peppered in throughout the months, we’ve seen more frequent opportunities for folks to grab them at significantly reduced rates. 2024 kicked off at this same $699 price, which we saw hit its $600 low in March. The other discounts we’ve seen have kept to higher rates between $799 and $849 since then, but today it finally is dropping back lower with a $250 markdown at the third-lowest price we have tracked in all.

Forget ever having to worry about having enough ice – especially for outdoor gatherings in parks, parking lots, or out amongst the wilds of nature. This dual-compartment cooler’s 299Wh battery ensures your food and beverages will stay nice and crisp inside for up to 27 hours – plus, you can even plug in a solar panel up to a 100W input to benefit from solar charging (along with three other recharge options) and thereby keeping things running even longer.

It has a total capacity size of 53L, with the body divided into two zones – one frozen, one refrigeration – so you don’t have to worry about freezing your drinks while trying to keep your meats from thawing. It’s easily portable too, with an EasyTow handle and two 6-inch wheels to provide support when walking to your destination, with it also including an extendable table, a built-in bottle opener, and remote control of its settings via the Anker app.

Summer e-bike deals!

Best new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.