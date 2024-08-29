 Skip to main content

Chevy gains a new EV commercial van: GM’s BrightDrop

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 29 2024 - 12:42 pm PT
2 Comments
Chevy-EV-van

Chevy is expanding its EV portfolio with electric commercial vans. GM announced it’s moving BrightDrop under the Chevrolet brand. The move comes after rival Ford revealed plans for a new “digitally advanced” commercial EV van as part of its shifting electrified strategy.

Chevy will sell GM’s Brightdrop EV vans

GM is moving BrightDrop EVs to Chevy’s commercial sales network as it looks to increase sales and challenge Ford, Rivian, and others in the electric van space.

BrightDrop was launched in January 2021 as a standalone brand focused on commercial EVs. In 2023, the company was integrated into GM Envolve, its fleet business. Now, it will be sold under Chevy.

The brand has two electric vans, the 400 and 600 models, that major transport companies like FedEx, Ryder, and DHL are already using.

However, GM believes the EVs will sell better under the Chevy brand. GM’s statement on Thursday read:

Adding BrightDrop’s electric vans to the expanding Chevrolet EV portfolio will give BrightDrop customers access to one of the industry’s largest and most extensive commercial sales and service networks and enhances brand growth opportunities.

The electric vans will now be known as the Chevrolet 400 and 600. Chevrolet’s Vice President Scott Bell said that by adding Brightdrop to the lineup, “we are combining advanced EV technology with the dependability and widespread accessibility that only Chevrolet can offer.”

Chevy-EV-van
BrightDrop electric van (Source: BrightDrop)

GM will still build the commercial electric vans at its CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.

Electrek’s Take

The announcement comes after Ford revealed plans to launch a new digital advanced commercial van in 2026. Ford already has the best-selling van in the US with the Transit and E-Transit.

In the second quarter, Ford’s Transit and E-Series combined accounted for half of the full-size commercial van segment in the US.

Ford sold 6,301 E-Transit vans through the first six months of the year, up 116% from 2023. In comparison, GM sold 746 BrightDrop electric vans through June 2024.

At the end of Q2, the Ford Pro Intelligence software platform had around 600,000 subscribers, up 33% from last year.

GM hopes that moving its EV vans under the Chevy brand will challenge Ford and others like Rivian, which sells electric vans to Amazon.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

GM

GM

GM designs and manufactures a few electric vehic…
General Motors

General Motors
Chevrolet BrightDrop

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications