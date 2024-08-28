Cybertruck fire, 550 mile Hyundai IONIQ9, and school solar

On today’s episode of Quick Charge, a second Tesla Cybertruck has caught fire – this time after hitting a fire hydrant! In other news Hyundai rolls out an extended range EV with three rows of seats and 500 miles of range, and school solar is having its moment.

We also cover BYD’s big profits despite the EV pricing war, VinFast says it has a better deal for you than Tesla, we talk up our friends at Volvo CE, and berate the raccoon who provided that picture(above), and assured me that it looked like a Cybertruck to them.

