Tesla Cybertruck caught fire after hitting a fire hydrant in bizarre crash

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 28 2024 - 9:33 am PT
11 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck fire hydrant

A Tesla Cybertruck caught on fire after hitting a fire hydrant in a bizarre crash and one of two known Cybertruck fires to date.

According to official statistics, electric vehicles don’t catch fire at a higher rate than fossil fuel-powered vehicles. However, they do catch fire for different reasons and burn differently, which requires first responders to adapt.

There have also been occasions when EV fires were linked to battery defects, like in the Bolt EV situation.

Earlier this month, we reported on a tragic fatal Cybertruck accident that resulted in a fire.

Now, we learn of another Tesla Cybertruck crash that resulted in a fire, but this one is quite ironic since the Cybertruck driver crashed into a fire hydrant.

The crash happened yesterday afternoon in Harlingen, Texas.

Assistant Fire Chief Ruben Balboa and the Harlingen Police Department said that the Cybertruck driver ran into a fire hydrant between Sam’s Club and Bass Pro Shop, off of Spur 54 and Bass Pro Drive.

A video of the aftermath was posted to Reddit:

Fire fire! … Hydrant
byu/IcerC inCyberStuck

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire quickly, but it reportedly came back. Local news Valley Central reported:

First responders say they thought they had extinguished the flames coming from the Cybertruck, but shortly after stopping the water flow onto the battery, the fire began again.

The authorities didn’t report any injury related to this accident.

