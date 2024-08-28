 Skip to main content

VinFast’s all-new VF 9 lease is a better deal than the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Aug 28 2024 - 1:02 pm PT
10 Comments
VinFast VF 9
Photo: VinFast

The all-new 2024 VinFast VF 9 lease just debuted with an attention-grabbing deal, including incentives worth up to $14,550 off MSRP.

The up to $14,550 in savings is made up of three incentives: the $7,500 Lease Tax Incentive, a $3,500 lease cash offer, and $3,550 in conquest cash.

VinFast’s website states that the conquest cash is for customers that can provide valid proof of ownership of a “Mid-Size or Full-Size Sport Utility Vehicle with the following propulsion types: internal combustion engine, plug-in hybrid, hybrid, or hydrogen fuel cell.”

VinFast-VF-9-EPA-range

The three-row, seven-seat electric SUV is geared up to compete with the competition with 0% APR financing, too – but that’s only for 24 months.

CarsDirect reports that “the first 2024 VinFast VF 9 lease deal starts at $529 for 24 months with $3,224 due at signing. That’s based on an MSRP of $73,800 including destination and 10,000 miles a year. The effective cost of this lease comes out to $663 per month, almost two and a half times that of the smaller VinFast VF 8 ($277).”

At $663 per month, the VF 9 lease is just $48 more than the Tesla Model Y Long Range All-Wheel-Drive ($615). The VF 9’s MSRP is over $24,000 more expensive than the Model Y, so that makes the VF 9 a better deal.

Click here to find a dealer that may have the 2024 VinFast VF 9 in stock. – trusted affiliate link

Read more: VinFast just added 12 new car dealers in the US

