Anker’s new C300 DC/AC 90,000mAh stations start from $150, MOD e-bikes $1,000 off, SOLIX F3800 bundles $2,228 off, more

Today’s Green Deals feature an unexpected highlight on Anker SOLIX devices, with our headliner being the newly released SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC and AC Power Stations that are receiving launch discounts starting from $150. They are joined by the final day of MOD Bikes’ latest sale, which is currently seeing $500 taken off the unique MOD Easy 3 Cruiser e-bike at $2,999, with up to $1,000 being taken off the other e-bikes among the lineup. There’s also the massive discounts that are totaling up to $2,228 in savings on a pair of SOLIX F3800 Power Station home backup bundles that give you 7,680Wh battery capacity, which can be further expanded up to 53,800Wh with more equipment. We’ve also got a discount on Segway’s Ninebot F35 e-scooter that has returned to its lowest price, as well as the second-lowest price on a notable EGO Power+ hedge trimmer – plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like yesterday’s NIU KQi-C3 Pro e-bike and Segway’s Cube 2000 Portable Power Station discounts.

Anker launches new SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC and AC Power Stations starting from $150

Today Anker is giving folks the first official chances to save on its new SOLIX C300 DC and AC 90,000mAh power stations that launched this morning starting from $149.99 shipped for the DC model. Down from its $200 price tag, you’re looking at a $50 markdown here, while the AC model is receiving a $60 markdown from its $250 price tag, landing at $189.99 shipped. These discounts are automatically applied and will continue through to September 3, giving folks a solid opportunity to add this new backup solution to their bag just as it hits the market. We give you the full rundown in our initial launch coverage from two weeks ago, or you can learn more by heading below.

The SOLIX C300 DC power station comes in a totable, compact unit housing a 90,000mAh 288Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity, providing up to 300W in power output to tackle personal device charging needs. For the first time Anker has added in boosted recharging speeds that are utilized by using its two bidirectional 140W USB-C ports together for speeds up to 280W. You can also recharge the battery via solar charging, which will take 3.2 hours when connected to a 100W solar panel. It also boasts seven output ports to cover your devices: four USB-C ports (a 15W port, a 100W port, and the two 140W ports), two 12W USB-A ports, and a 120W auxiliary/car port compatible with the DC plugs on battery-powered appliances like electric coolers, for example.

Like its predecessor, the PowerCore Reserve, this new model also delivers an integrated pop-up LED light with three different brightness levels to double as a casual camping lantern or an emergency light source. There’s a built-in display that gives you readouts of the power levels being drawn out by your connected devices, as well as remaining battery levels – which you can also monitor through Anker’s companion app via your smartphone when connected over Bluetooth. It also comes with an optional strap to hang it off your shoulder.

The sibling SOLIX C300 (with AC outlets) power station has a few key differences, starting with a weight of nine pounds over the above model’s six pounds along with the doubled power output of 600W. It’s traded in space on its front panel in order to add three AC output ports, on top of the three USB-C ports (two of them being 140W ports), only one USB-A port, and a 120W auxiliary/car port. It doesn’t have the same dual-USB recharging capabilities as the above model, but can reach similar speeds when connected to a standard wall outlet. The pop-up light has also been removed in order to give it an integrated carrying handle, with a light bar that is instead position horizontally above its display. It also comes with a shoulder strap for carrying needs.

MOD Bikes Easy 3 Cruiser e-bike $500 off for the rest of the day – sale ends tonight

MOD Bikes has an ongoing Back to School sale that is ending tomorrow night, August 28, and is still taking up to $1,000 off a lineup of uniquely designed e-bikes for the time being, including the brand’s new Berlin Step-Thru 3 e-bike. Among the discounted models, you’ll also find my personal favorite – the Easy 3 Cruiser e-bike down at $2,999 shipped. Normally fetching $3,499 most of the time, it comes in today with a $500 markdown and returns to the lowest price we have seen since the brand came to our attention. You can learn some more about this e-bike (and its additional sidecar attachment) by reading through our hands-on review of its earlier design.

Quality parts combine with undeniable style to produce the MOD Easy 3 Cruiser e-bike, which has a frame that resembles the iconic Indian 741 Scout motorcycles – especially in the army green colorway. It arrives stocked with a 750W rear brushless geared hub motor (1,000W peak), a removable 720Wh MOD Samsung Powerpack battery, and five levels of pedal assistance supported by a new torque sensor (upgraded from previous version’s cadence sensor).

You’ll be cruising around town at top speeds of 28 MPH for up to 50 miles as is, or up to 100 miles when you purchase an extra battery for it. You’ll also find other features like a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, an integrated LED headlight and taillight with brake light functionality, a thumb throttle for pure electric action, fenders for both wheels, a rear cargo rack, hydraulic disc brakes, a bell, and an S3 smart color display with a USB port for charging your devices (another upgrade from the Easy 2’s simple LCD display) and password security for locking the e-bike.

Anker offers up to $2,228 in savings on SOLIX F3800 Power Station backup bundles

Heading over to Anker’s official Amazon storefront, you’ll notice the brand is currently offering a great home backup power bundle in the form of the SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station that comes with a BP3800 Expansion Battery and a 400W Solar Panel for a total of $5,199 shipped, after clipping the on-page $2,198 off coupon. Normally fetching $7,397 most days, we haven’t seen much by way of discounts on this particular bundle, with this being only the second we’ve spotted on Amazon, and the others often coming direct from Anker at higher rates. Today, you’re looking at the second-lowest price we have tracked in all – $800 above the all-time low that was live for July’s Prime Day event. Head below to learn more about this bundle, as well as an even bigger whole-home bundle too.

Anker’s SOLIX F3800 delivers a 3,840Wh LiFePO4 capacity, which has been doubled to 7,680Wh thanks to the expansion battery, as well as a massive 6,000W of AC power output. There’s a multitude of ports here to cover the vast range of devices and appliances – with eight ACs, three USB-Cs, two USB-As, one DC, and one car port, as well as connections for plugging into your RV, an electric car, and even your home’s circuit breaker (but you will need to get the appropriate gear to do so with either a Home Backup Kit for sections to be supported or learn about the Home Power Panel that covers the entire household here).

There are a few different ways to recharge the F3800’s battery, but the two main ways will give you a full battery in only 2.7 hours with a standard outlet, or up to 2 hours when utilizing its maximum 2,400W solar input. Everything is housed within a rollable design, with an LCD display to monitor real-time levels as well as adjust settings – or you can do all this on your phone via the companion app.

If you’re planning to invest in the switch or panel needed to link power stations into your circuit breaker, Amazon is also currently offering an alternate bundle with two SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Stations and a Double Power Hub that allows them to support one another, giving you another way to reach a 7,680Wh capacity with a dramatically increased 12,000W of dual power output, enough to run anything in the house – all for $5,999, after clipping the on-page $2,228 off coupon. What’s even more impressive here is that you could add up to 12 BP3800 expansion batteries to increase its capacity to a gargantuan 53,800Wh size – enough to ensure you’re home keeps running for weeks without power – once you’ve invested in all the proper equipment, of course.

