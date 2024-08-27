NIU BQi-C3 Pro travels 90 miles at $1,299 low, Segway Cube 2000 power station $500 off, 1-day Jackery power station sale, more

Headlining today’s Green Deals is the return of NIU’s BQi-C3 Pro e-bike that has cruised back down to its $1,299 all-time low. It is joined by Segway’s expandable Cube 2000 Portable Power Station that is now $500 off at $1,200, as well as a one-day discount on Jackery’s totable Explorer 290 Portable Power Station that has fallen back to its $180 low for the rest of the day. There’s also tons down in our links to check out, with another one-day low on Greenworks’ powerful 80V 18-inch cordless electric chainsaw, as well as discounts on some AeroGarden indoor hydroponic systems, a versatile EGO Power+ tool system, and more – plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like yesterday’s Juiced Bikes 15% off sitewide sale that dropped the RipCurrent S e-bike to the lowest price we’ve seen in 2024.

NIU’s BQi-C3 Pro e-bike cruises back down to $1,299 low

Best Buy is offering the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike for $1,299 shipped. Normally going for $2,200 most days, we’ve seen five previous one-day discounts on this model in 2024 so far, first dropping costs to $1,500 on Valentine’s Day, followed by two in April and one in May that all saw things go further to the $1,300 low. June brought about the new $1,299 low which returns here today as a $901 markdown. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or by reading through our hands-on review.

Coming in three colorways, the NIU BQI-C3 Pro arrives via sporting a 750W rear hub motor paired with dual 48V 10.0Ah batteries, giving the e-bike a travel range of 90 miles and maxing out at 28 MPH. It fully recharges from empty in just five hours, and settings can be monitored and controlled via the companion app thanks to NIU’s smart control technology that has been carried over to this model from its popular lines of electric scooters.

It cruises onto the scene with some extra features to enhance the ride too, with add-ons like the kickstand, integrated rear cargo rack, fenders for both wheels, an LED headlight and taillight, puncture-resistant tires, and a 3.5-inch TFT color display for real-time readouts of its performance and battery levels. All the wiring is internally routed for a cleaner and more sleek look, while the motor carries an IP65 waterproof rating and the battery carries a higher IP67 rating.

Segway’s LiFePO4 Cube 2000 Expandable Portable Power Station falls to $1,200

Amazon is offering the Segway Cube 2000 Portable Power Station for $1,199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,700 most days, we’ve been seeing an increasing number of discounts on this unit since July’s Prime Day event, where it first fell to its $999 low in 2024. Since then it’s been keeping to its higher rates, but more regularly falling to $1,200 on Amazon, while direct-from-Segway sales tend to list it for a higher $1,400 rate on average. Today, you’re looking at a solid $500 markdown that returns costs to the third-lowest price we have tracked – $200 above the all-time low from July’s 2-day savings event. It even beats out Segway’s own website where it’s currently discounted to a higher $1,400 rate.

The Cube 2000 delivers a 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity that can be further expanded up to a 5,048Wh capacity with the addition of three BTX-1000 expansion battery packs (sold separately). Unlike other brand’s models of the same general size, this one boasts an impressive 12 output ports to cover charging devices and appliances – four USB-As, three ACs, two USB-Cs, two DCs, and one car port – with the power station pumping out a steady 2,200W of output power that peaks at 4,400W. Despite its capacity size it only takes 1.8 hours via a standard wall outlet to fully recharge this unit, thanks to its rapid recharging capabilities. It also has the options to recharge with an 800W max solar input allowing for solar charging, with smart controls available through the Segway-Ninebot app via a Bluetooth connection.

Jackery’s Explorer 290 Portable Power Station wants to be your travel companion at return $180 low

Coming to us via its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station for $179.99 shipped. Down from its usual $250 price tag, it ended last year with a low of $190 during Black Friday sales, with prices immediately undercut in January to the newer $180 low, which repeated again in July and back at the top of this month too. It’s coming in once more in time for those late summer to fall outings as another $70 markdown that returns costs back to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You won’t currently find this model available in new condition on Amazon either, only a refurbished option for $149.

A wonderful travel companion that weighs in at 9.6 pounds and can fit right into your backpack or tote bag, the Explorer 290 delivers a 290Wh capacity alongside 200W of power output, peaking at 400W. There are three ways to recharge the battery on this model, either through solar charging, an AC outlet, or a car port – taking somewhere in the range of five to seven hours on average. Thanks to its one AC port, two USB-A ports, and the car port, you’ll be able to recharge up to four devices at once.

