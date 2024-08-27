8.5M square feet of US self-storage rooftops are getting solar

Photo: Solar Landscape

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), a major player in the self-storage industry, has partnered with community solar developer Solar Landscape to roll out 100 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity across 8.5 million square feet of NSA’s rooftop space.

That’s enough solar panels to cover roughly 1,000 of NSA’s self-storage properties scattered across 42 states and Puerto Rico.

Here’s why this matters: these rooftop solar installations won’t just power NSA’s facilities – they’re set to generate clean energy for nearby homes and businesses at a discount, thanks to the community solar model. This setup means energy gets produced right where it’s needed, reducing strain on the grid and cutting down on energy costs for locals.

NSA isn’t shelling out any upfront cash for these projects. That’s because Solar Landscape, which has been working alongside NSA since 2022, will handle the development, ownership, and operation of the solar systems, with NSA benefiting from monthly lease payments. Development of the first sites is already in the works.

Solar Landscape CEO and cofounder Shaun Keegan said, “Community solar is a win-win-win: It reduces the carbon footprint for communities, offers clean energy at a discount for residents, and creates revenue for property owners.”

Solar Landscape also runs a sizeable solar workforce training program. The STEP-UP program, which has already trained over 2,500 individuals, focuses on bringing solar career opportunities to historically disadvantaged communities. Last month in Chicago, the company teamed up with the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association to offer hands-on training to local community members. Solar Landscape says that “NSA’s community solar projects will make the STEP-UP program’s continued success possible.”

Read more: Why putting rooftop solar on all US warehouses is a no-brainer – in numbers

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –trusted affiliate link*