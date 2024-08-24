Score discounts on innovative and customizable electric bikes from Macfox

Electric micromobility specialist Macfox Bikes is showing off two of its best models and offering an exclusive discount to Electrek readers. Whether it’s the X1S commuter, all-terrain-ready X2, or one of the brand’s other bikes, Macfox is passing on the savings to its loyal community of riders.

Some modified Macfox Bikes

Macfox Bikes should be on your radar

If you have not heard of electric mobility brand Macfox Bikes, you should check them out. It is currently a well-respected brand in the world of eBikes, thanks to a loyal following of riders who appreciate its commitment to quality, innovation, and adventure.

Born from a love of nature and exploration, Macfox Bikes consistently showcases its commitment to creating unique electric bikes bolstered by advanced technology and careful design. One look at the brand’s Instagram page will show you just how much they encourage riders to customize their Macfox bikes to reflect their unique vision and skills, as well as a loyal community of wheelie enthusiasts.

There, you’ll see a striking black and purple combination—cool and eye-catching, making one of its riders the most dazzling on the road. You’ll also find the classic black-and-white color scheme (seen above)—elegant yet playful. The various customization styles all highlight Macfox’s ease of use and powerful modifiability.

Meanwhile, Macfox’s highly affordable prices have eBike enthusiasts falling in love. Take the X1S, for example.

The X1S eBike/ Source: Macfox Bikes

The X1S electric commuter bike

If you want to get a feel for what Macfox Bikes is all about, look no further than the X1S. This all-electric commuter is sleek at its core design but offers plenty of room for add-ons and body customizations to your liking, including brown or black trim, fenders, and a storage pack.

The X1S was designed for easy handling. Its extra-long, comfortable saddle enables all-day riding, perfect for commuters and city dwellers. Its 500-watt (peak 750W) geared hub brushless motor is robust enough to deliver a top speed of 25 mph.

An included 48V 10.4Ah lithium battery pack offers up to 38 miles of range on a single charge, but you can double that figure by adding a second pack to your order for an extra $300. Other features include a futuristic front light (seen above) with a consistently lit outer ring and an inner light that can be flipped on and off with a switch on its handlebars.

Interested? The X1S commuter bike is now available on Macfox’s website at a starting price of $999. However, you can use Electrek’s exclusive promo code below for a discount. Even at its standard price, the X1S is one of the most cost-effective options in the commuter eBike category.

The X2 eBike: Source: Macfox Bikes

The X2 eBike can handle any terrain with ease

With the X2 electric mountain bike, Macfox has taken the blueprint of the X1S and fortified it to handle all the elements you throw at it. This exclusive model features a durable 6061 aluminum frame, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a fully adjustable dual suspension, and all-terrain fat tires.

You can also enjoy the extra-long saddle seat for added comfort while riding all day on whatever trails you find yourself ripping around on.

The X2 has a 750-watt (peak 1,000W) geared hub brushless motor that can propel you up to 29 mph and a 48V 20Ah battery pack from Samsung that promises up to 45 miles of range on a single charge. Like its X1S sibling, Macfox Bikes offers an optional second-pack add-on for $500 that can get you over 90 miles of range.

Ride harder and go farther than ever before with the long-range X2 electric mountain bike. It can be yours today for $1,699 before you apply our promo code.

Source: Macfox Bikes



Macfox has created a healthy and active community culture

Macfox wholeheartedly believes that an active and healthy community culture can significantly enhance the connection between a brand and its customers. By establishing a platform for positive interaction, brands cannot only maintain close contact with customers, but also cultivate loyalty and trust.

The core of community culture lies in co-creation and participation, making customers feel that they are a part of the Macfox’s continued growth. This emotional connection promotes the long-term development of the brand and helps attract more potential customers through word-of-mouth.

Macfox does an excellent job in this regard. When you join the Macfox community, you’ll see its community is very engaged. They spontaneously discuss product performance, share their experiences and host giveaways. Community members also get the first access to promotions. Speaking of promotions…

Another modified Macfox Bike

Electrek readers can save 10% off Macfox Bikes today

If you’re interested in purchasing a shiny new eBike from Macfox, you can take advantage of additional savings for Electrek readers. In addition to top-of-the-line bikes, Macfox offers a variety of accessories developed from user feedback to enhance customer satisfaction and trust.

Also, Macfox’s team of product specialists is available after your purchase to help with any questions or concerns and will respond quickly to any inquiries.

Be sure to use promo code “Electrek” for an additional 10% of your purchase, with no minimum purchase requirement.

Lastly, be sure to follow Macfox Bikes on Instagram and Facebook to see what its riders are up to.