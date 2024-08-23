 Skip to main content

Heybike Hauler launched as ‘most capable cargo e-bike to date’

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Aug 23 2024 - 4:55 am PT
3 Comments

As if there weren’t already enough cargo electric bikes on the market to keep your head spinning faster than a set of 20″ wheels, budget-brand Heybike has just launched its own long-tailed entry. Meet the Heybike Hauler.

Aptly named, the Heybike Hauler is designed to haul around with you a claimed 440 lb (200 kg) of adults, kiddos, groceries, or anything else your life decisions have committed you to.

Assuming it checks out, that weight rating elevates it into the big leagues with premium cargo bikes like those from Tern and other market leaders.

Of course, with the more entry-level components, cadence sensor for pedal assist, and direct-to-consumer sales model, Heybike is, of course, targeting the more basic-level cargo bike crowd.

But while it lacks some of the nicer accouterments, the Hauler comes with a hefty-sized battery for long-range riding under heavy loads. The stock battery option is a 48V 18Ah unit for 864Wh of capacity.

With that setup, riders are said to achieve up to 55 miles (88 km) of range. For even more riding though, there’s a second battery option that adds a 48V 12Ah unit with 576Wh of capacity for a total combined range of up to 85 miles (137 km).

Of course, range estimates are just that: estimates. The actual range that most riders see is usually determined more by power and speed than by load. In this case, the Heybike Hauler offers up to 1,400W of peak power from its 750W continuous-rated rear hub motor, and reaches a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). That’s some serious power and speed, but such levels are becoming more common on heavy-hauling cargo e-bikes these days.

Keep in mind that the second battery option adds more than just extra range. It turns the 88 lb (40 kg) e-bike into an even heavier 97 lb (44 kg) big boy.

But that’s the price you’ll pay for that extra range. Well, that and the price of US $1,899 for the dual-battery version. At just US $1,499, the single-battery version is a bit easier on the wallet and still offers a lot of battery between the rider’s knees. To sweeten the pot, both models come with a $100 promotional discount when the bike launches soon.

Other features include a “breathable” seat, 60mm travel front suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, a large color LCD display, 20×3″ semi-fat tires, and an LED lighting system that includes auto-on headlight/taillight combo as well as turn signals.

Available in three colorways of yellow, blue, and white, the UL-certified Heybike Hauler is now available online for pre-sale ahead of shipping commencing next month.

