Hyundai’s new Casper EV starts at $23,000 in Korea, but is the low price worth it?

The new Hyundai Casper EV has a sticker price of just $23,000 (31.5 million won) in Korea. After government incentives, Hyundai’s compact electric SUV can be bought for as little as $17,000 (23 million won). Is the low price tag worth it?

Hyundai opened pre-orders for the Casper EV (Inster EV in Europe) in its home market, starting at just $23,000 (31.5 million won) last month.

The Casper EV is the “new standard for popularizing electric vehicles,” according to Hyundai. Hyundai designed the mini electric SUV for young drivers looking for affordable EV options.

“We have prepared the Casper Electric with unrivaled product competitiveness and reasonable price” to meet demand, Hyundai explained.

Like the new 2024 Kona Electric, the Casper EV is a significant upgrade from the gas-powered model. It includes new design elements like Hyundai’s signature DRLs, pixelated turn signals, and a closed grille.

Hyundai’s electric SUV gets up to 196 miles (315 km) driving range in Korea, topping the new Kia Ray EV by about 62 miles (100 km). The Casper EV can also fast charge (10% to 80%) in 30 mins.

Hyundai Casper Electric (Source: Hyundai)

Is the Hyundai Casper EV worth the low price?

To test it out, The Korea JoongAng Daily took the Casper Electric on a 37-mile (60 km) trip across Gyeonggi, South Korea.

The reporter first noted that Hyundai’s “cute and funky” electric SUV reminded them of a toy car you would find in cartoons.

Hyundai Casper Electric (Source: Hyundai)

The Casper EV offers a more spacious interior with more second-row and trunk room than the gas-powered model. Hyundai extended the wheelbase by about 7″ (180 mm).

Although the electric model includes a dual 10.25″ infotainment and driver display setup, it lacks some basic features. The Casper EV lacks a center console, which could be seen as a positive with a more minimalist feel.

Hyundai Casper Electric interior (Source: Hyundai)

The report also mentions interior design elements, like fabric and plastic, are “far from high quality or trend.” Given the Hyundai Casper EV’s low price tag, this is as expected.

Another big thing to note is the lack of wireless phone connection. To connect, drivers must have a USB cable.

Hyundai Casper EV interior (Source: Hyundai)

Meanwhile, the report did highlight a few things that exceeded expectations. For one, the drive was softer than expected, even with heavy rain. The electric SUV didn’t shake or vibrate when it had to accelerate quickly.

If you happen to go over the speed limit, the car warns you with a red light on the dash. It will also remind you if you get too close to the vehicle in front of you. Both are helpful features for younger drivers.

Hyundai Casper Electric (Source: Hyundai)

The Casper EV is equipped with the world’s first Pedal Misapplication Safety Assist (PMSA) system. The system will take control of the vehicle if the accelerator is fully pressed for a quarter of a second with an object detected within 3′ 3″ (1 meter).

In the end, the report claims “you get what you pay for” with Hyundai’s new Casper EV. At 3,825 mm long, the Casper Electric is even smaller than the Chevy Bolt EV (4,145 mm).

In Europe, the mini electric SUV will go by the Inster EV. It gets up to 221 miles (255 km) WLTP range with starting prices under $27,000 (25,000 euros).

Would you buy Hyundai’s mini electric SUV for under $30,000? What about under $20,000? Let us know in the comments.