Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus e-bike hits new $999 low, Anker’s 299Wh LiFePO4 Powerhouse at $179 low, Worx 3-in-1 tool, more

Rad Power’s RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike drops $700 to new $999 low in Labor Day sales

Rad Powers has kicked off a Labor Day sale through September 4 that is giving riders more amazing and affordable opportunities by taking up to $700 off a larger selection of e-bikes and even offering some free goodies too – including a free extra battery offer for doubled travel distance on one model. The brand’s RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike is still down at $999 from the last sale, with the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike joining it down at $999 shipped this time around. This gives you a massive $700 markdown off its usual $1,699 price tag, giving you the best and lowest price that we have tracked – but this massive cut will only last as long as supplies do. You can learn more about this model below or by reading through our hands-on review at Electrek.

Equipped with a 750W geared hub motor alongside a 672Wh battery, the RadCity 5 Plus is a commuter model that offers a great opportunity here for those who are looking to go much further than just around the neighborhood. Normally you’d be getting an already sizeable 50+ miles of travel on a single charge, but with the promotional extra battery that mileage doubles to 100+ miles (keep in mind you’ll have to keep one battery in a bag until it’s needed).

It has five levels of pedal assistance that are supported by a 12-magnet cadence sensor, helping the rider up to a max speed of 20 MPH. You’ll also find other features like a water-resistant wiring harness, integrated taillight with brake light functionality, a standard LED headlight, fenders for both wheels, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display.

More Rad Power Labor Day discounts:

Anker’s SOLIX 522 LiFePO4 Powerhouse drops to $179 for the first time since Black Friday sales

Coming to us out of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Anker SOLIX 522 Powerhouse Portable Power Station for $179 shipped. Normally fetching $269, we first saw it hit its $179 low back during Black Friday sales, with 2024 seeing several one-day discounts like today, but at higher rates. It dropped to $189 in February, followed by $199 in March before it repeated the earlier discounts to $189 in April, May, and July. You’re getting a chance to get it here today at an even greater $90 markdown that undercuts its 2024 discounts thus far to return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked for the first time this year.

Upgraded with a LiFePO4 battery, this power station from Anker provides a 299Wh capacity with a maximum power output of 300W and six different ports: one carport, one USB-A, two USB-Cs, and two AC outlets – which is all surge protected for a little added peace of mind. By charging it with a wall outlet and a USB-C port you’ll only be waiting 3.5 hours for a full battery, or you can recharge 80% with an appropriate solar input in just 2.7 hours. The Anker app lets you monitor battery levels, set charging speeds, and even receive real-time alerts and status updates should anything happen when your back is turned.

Save time on yard chores with Worx’s 3-in-1 TRIVAC 12A Electric blower/vacuum/mulcher at $85

Amazon is offering the handy Worx TRIVAC 12A 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower/Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher for $84.56 shipped. Normally going for $100 most days, it’s often been discounted between $75 and $95 throughout the months, with May having last seen the lowest two rates of $65 followed by a short-lived drop to the $60 low. It comes in today with $15 shaved off its typical price, landing it back down at its fourth-lowest price that we have tracked.

Yard work doesn’t have to be such a chore with this 3-in-1 device from Worx – and boy, would I have loved having this in my family’s garage when I was younger and having to do everything by hand. You can blow leaves into a pile like any standard blower (it maxes out at 210 MPH air flow) or collect and mulch them into the complimentary bag – all controlled with a simple flip of a switch.

According to the company, with its two-stage metal impeller and shredder blades, the TRIVAC “takes 18 bags worth of leaves and chops it down into one.” It’s been given a more lightweight body that only weighs 10 pounds, with an angled collection nozzle for easier cleaning under patio furniture or your deck. Keep in mind that this is a corded model, which does mean you can just plug and go rather than wait for a battery to fill back up first.

