Velotric T1 e-bike with 100-mile range and Smart+ Hub at $1,599, new Anker Solix C800 Plus bundle $999, Hiboy e-scooter discounts, more

Velotric's T1 e-bike that is not only discounted by $600, but is being given a free range extender battery (for a total 100-mile range) during the brand's ongoing Summer Sale for a $1,599 low. It is joined by the second wave of savings in Anker's Fan Fest Mega Sale that is seeing the SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station bundled along with a 100W solar panel and an EverFrost 30 Portable Electric Cooler for $999, among other great deals. There's also Hiboy's S2 Pro Electric Scooter that is back down at its $400 low, with all the other e-scooters that are seeing discounts from the brand's ongoing Back to School Sale – including a separate one-day deal on the KS4 Pro Foldable Electric Scooter that is down at $380 over at Best Buy.

Velotric’s T1 e-bike with extended 100-mile range, Smart+ Hub, and GPS tracking at $1,599 low

Velotric’s sitewide Summer Sale is still going with up to $900 in combined savings – taking up to $600 off e-bikes while also giving away up to $300 in free gear. There are some truly great savings opportunities here to upgrade your commute with like the brand’s Discover 1 Plus Commuter e-bike that you can score at $1,199, but for those who may be craving a little more travel range or a much more lightweight model that’s easier to manage in city environments, you’ll find Velotric’s T1 e-bike down at $1,599 shipped and also coming with a free range extender battery. Down from its usual $2,199 price tag, we’ve been seeing growing discounts on this model since 2024 began, with past sales seeing higher rates up to $1,999, but this sale is offering a much larger $600 markdown back to the lowest price we have tracked – plus, you’re also getting the range extender battery that tacks on an additional 30 miles of travel range and valued at $300 – meaning you’re getting the full extent of this sale’s savings here.

The Velotric T1 e-bike cruises onto the scene with a sleek and wireless design, hitting a top speed of 20 MPH (25 MPH when unlocked) and certainly goes the distance with its 70-mile range (which is extended up to 100 miles thanks to the extender battery). It sports a 350W hub motor that peaks at 600W alongside a 352.8Wh battery, the Velopower E35+ smart drive system, and five levels of pedal assistance, as well as a walk mode – all supported by a 2-side torque sensor. Where this model differs from many others under the brand’s flag is its significantly reduced weight, which clocks in at just 36 pounds, making it a far more manageable option for folks living in apartment buildings and who may have to regularly carry it up stairs.

It comes loaded with a whole bunch of great features too, like an IPX6 water-resistance rating, an integrated light-sensing headlight, a SHIMANO 8-speed derailleur, hydraulic disc brakes, and puncture-resistant tires. It has a simplified control panel that unlocks with your fingerprint, among other smart functions – plus, it’s been given a Smart+ Hub and GPS tracking for extra peace of mind – which you can access through the Velotric app via your smartphone.

Anker’s SOLIX C800 Plus bundle with EverFrost 30 electric cooler and 100W solar panel at $999

Diving back into Anker’s Fan Fest Mega Sale as the next wave of member deals roll in and gives us some new savings opportunities – alongside the discounts that are already active and available to everyone (up to 50% off discounts). As a quick reminder, it is not only free, but also takes seconds to register as a member to benefit from these member-only prices. One of the notable new inclusions in these exclusive deals is the popular SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station that comes along bundled with a 100W solar panel and an EverFrost 30 Portable Electric Cooler – all for $999 shipped. This package would normally run you $1,747, but you’re getting it here today with a $748 markdown. Even with these three device’s lowest discounted prices that we’ve tracked in the last year alone – they would still add up to almost $200 above this bundle’s current rate, making this quite the opportunity – especially for campers and nomadic spirits in need of some backup power support.

With the C800 Plus, you’ll be getting a reliable 768Wh capacity to cover your device and small appliance’s power needs, with the unit able to deliver up to 1,600W of output power through its five AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port. Plugging it into a wall outlet can have the battery back to full in just 58 minutes, or with the included 100W panel it’ll be recharged in 15+ hours, depending on conditions. It features two water-resistant LED camping lights that have three modes to choose from: a candlelight mode that covers up to 10m², a flood light mode that covers up to 20m², and a flashlight mode that covers up to 20m² – all of them lasting up to eight hours. These lights are recharged by stowing them back inside the top of the power station’s case, and they even come with a versatile retractable pole arm that can be used as a hanger, tripod, or selfie stick too.

Using the EverFrost 33L battery-powered cooler will keep your food and drinks nice and cold for up to 42 hours, with no ice ever being needed here. It has a 299Wh battery capacity and four ways to recharge – get a full battery in 4 hours with a wall outlet or a car socket, 5.8 hours when charging through its one USB-C ports, or 3.6 hours when plugged up to the 100W solar panel. Alongside the one USB-C port, it also provides two USB-A ports as well, letting the cooler double as a secondary power station of sorts if the C800 Plus isn’t available.

Hiboy’s popular S2 Pro Electric Scooter with 25-mile travel range returns to $400 low

Hiboy’s Back to School sale is in full swing and still taking up to 50% off a collection of the brand’s popular e-scooters and e-bikes, as well as releasing new models like the EX7 Full Suspension e-bike and the X300 Big-Wheel e-scooter with their own price cuts. We’re also seeing the popular S2 Pro Electric Scooter, one of the brand’s more well known models, down at $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $736 outside of these sales events, we’ve seen this model bounce around in price over on sites like Amazon, where it often sits somewhere between $650 and $550 – though it is at the same price currently. It comes in at a 46% markdown, giving you $336 in savings and returning costs back to the all-time lowest that we have tracked.

Hiboy’s S2 Pro arrives as one of the most-cited models for folks who are looking for an affordable commuting solution around their towns/cities – while also making great introductions to the world of e-scooters. It sports a 500W peak-rear hub motor paired alongside a 11.6Ah battery with two speed modes in order to provide top speeds of 19 MPH and a maximum travel range of up to 25 miles on a single charge. If 25 miles of travel still seems low to you, consider upping the mileage to 40 miles on a single charge with the S2 MAX for $100 more.

The S2 Pro features both downhill and regenerative breaking for added efficiency and convenience, recharging the battery whenever riders use the brakes or coast down hills. The scooter has been given an IPX4 water-resistance rating, allowing you to worry less about any splashes it might take during your commute – plus, it also has an LED headlight, taillight, and sidelights so you’ll be seen during trips in the darker hours of the day/night. Riders are also given extra peace of mind with its full smart controls via the companion app that include settings adjustments and remote locking of its systems.

