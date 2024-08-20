 Skip to main content

Can-Am surprises with launch of naked and dual-sport electric motorcycles

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Aug 20 2024 - 1:03 pm PT
0 Comments

It’s a big day for BRP and its motorcycle brand, Can-Am. The launch of its first two electric motorcycles, the Can-Am Pulse and Origin, marks a return to grace for the legacy motorcycle maker that once dominated the tracks.

It’s been a while since we heard anything from Can-Am on the electric motorcycle front. But never fear, it doesn’t appear that Can-Am is going the way of Damon Motorcycles or other seemingly vaporware brands. Instead, Can-Am sounds like it is making good on its electric motorcycle promises dating back to early 2022.

That’s right, it was two and a half years ago when the brand first gave us hints at its electric future, claiming to relaunch with a pair of electric motorcycles. With one model set for the street and the other for the peat, it looked like Can-Am was targeting a wide swath of riders for both on and off-road fun.

Fast forward to August of 2022 and we got our first look at the designs in an early preview, though devoid of much substance. The upcoming Can-Am Pulse and Origin were said to offer different styles of riding despite sharing the same Rotex E-Power drivetrain.

Now, the company is hoping to follow through on those early teasers and design unveilings, finally giving us the details we’ve been waiting for with launch of pre-orders for both models.

“Today, we are reclaiming our two-wheel heritage by bringing new excitement to the electric motorcycle industry,” said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. “50 years ago, Can-Am celebrated many victories with its Track ‘n Trail motorcycles, and we are bringing that pedigree back with a focus on modern electric power, connectivity and thrill. We intend to become a global leader in that space with true innovation designed to simplify the riding experience for new riders and introduce electric motorcycles to all.”

It looks like the pair of bikes will roll out with 8.9 kWh battery packs, putting them on the lower end of battery capacities these days. Those battery packs offer an estimated city range of 100 miles (160 km) or 90 miles (145 km) for the Pulse and Origin, respectively. The batteries fall just below the capacity of models offered by LiveWire, such as the Del Mar and Mulholland, but above Zero Motorcycles’ entry-level electric rides.

The good news is that smaller batteries charge faster, with the company claiming a 20-80% charge time of just 50 minutes when using a Level 2 charger. For city jaunts, 90-100 miles is likely plenty for most riders. Just don’t expect to be cruising the highways for too long with a modest battery pack like this.

The bikes also share a 47 hp (35 kW) electric motor, again putting them closer to Zero’s entry-level models in terms of power, and falling well behind other major industry players such as LiveWire and Energica. But with a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) of 3.8s and 4.3s for the street-ready Can-Am Pulse and dual sport Can-Am Origin, respectively, it sounds like both models take advantage of every single watt available to them. And with an enclosed chaincase powering that rear wheel, the bike is supposedly quieter than most other chain-driving electric motorcycles.

But perhaps what’s more interesting is where the bikes differ. The Pulse is a naked bike described as being “playful and well-balanced”, offering commuter-style riders a “cheat code for the city.” It features four different riding modes, a 1.7 liter glove box with built-in USB charging port, 17-inch Dunlop tires, and comes in a “compact size and height for better control in the city.” It also includes a huge 10.25-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, allowing riders to navigate their route and stay connected to each ride with the BRP GO! App.

The bike is priced at US $13,999, unless you want the Pulse ’73 model with a few extra colorway and body accoutrements, plus fancy LED lights, for a grand total of US$ 15,999.

Compared to the city-optimized Pulse, the Can-Am Origin is more of a dual sport that lets riders hit the trails on the weekend and then return to their two-wheel commute on Mondays.

The Origin comes with higher ground clearance and longer travel suspension, plus six riding modes. Riders give up a bit of storage with a smaller glovebox, but gain more freedom for off-road shenanigans as well as dual sport tires to help keep the rubber side down.

It costs just a bit more to get down and dirty, with the Origin starting at US $14,499 for the standard version or $16,499 for the Origin ’73 edition.

Pre-orders for Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin are now available at select BRP dealerships in France, Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Austria, the United States, and Canada. Riders can visit a Can-Am motorcycle dealership and order the model of their choice, with production expected to begin in Q4 of 2024 and worldwide deliveries starting in early 2025.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Electric Motorcycles

Electric Motorcycles

Author

Avatar for Micah Toll Micah Toll

Micah Toll is a personal electric vehicle enthusiast, battery nerd, and author of the Amazon #1 bestselling books DIY Lithium Batteries, DIY Solar Power, The Ultimate DIY Ebike Guide and The Electric Bike Manifesto.

The e-bikes that make up Micah’s current daily drivers are the $999 Lectric XP 2.0, the $1,095 Ride1Up Roadster V2, the $1,199 Rad Power Bikes RadMission, and the $3,299 Priority Current. But it’s a pretty evolving list these days.

You can send Micah tips at Micah@electrek.co, or find him on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Micah Toll's favorite gear

Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike sale

Best $999 electric bike ever!

Rad Power Bikes sales

Rad Power Bikes sales

Great e-bikes at great prices!

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications