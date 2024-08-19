Travel 120 miles on Aventon Pace 500.3 e-bike at $1,599, AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 at $109, dual one-day Greenworks discounts, more

Kicking off this week’s Green Deals is Aventon’s updated Labor Day sales which are offering up to $900 in combined savings now, with the brand’s Pace 500.3 Step-Through e-bike getting one of the better deals to $1,599 while also receiving $738 in free gear (including an extra battery for a doubled travel distance). It is joined by AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite 360 Indoor Hydroponic Garden System at $109, as well as dual one-day discounts on Greenworks’ 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $120 and the Surface Cleaner Attachment for $23. There’s also an opportunity to grab the Worx 40V Power Share 13-inch Cordless Electric Weed Trimmer and Edger below $150 for the first time in 2024 – plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like last week’s Rad Power discount on the RadRover 6 Plus to its new $999 low (ending tomorrow), and more.

Aventon Labor Day sales offer Pace 500.3 Step-Through e-bike with 120-mile range at $1,599 + $738 in free gear

Aventon has increased the deals in its Labor Day sales, now offering up to $900 in combined savings on e-bikes and their bundled packages. The brand’s popular Soltera.2 e-bike is down at the lowest price here for $1,099 shipped, which you can learn more about in our hands-on review over at Electrek, but it’s the Pace 500.3 Step-Through e-bike that is seeing one of the best deals for $1,599 shipped, and also coming along with over $700 in free gear – including a free extra battery! While we saw a few discounts direct from Aventon in the beginning of the year, taking costs as low as $1,399 before June’s tariffs went into effect, the biggest discounts came from Best Buy, where we saw it fall to $1,099 in January and $1,199 in May, albeit without any free gear. Today you’re looking at a solid $200 markdown off its price tag, giving you the third-lowest price we have tracked along with a free extra battery, a suspension seatpost glide, and a portable air pump all valued at $738.

The Pace 500.3 Step-Through e-bike arrives with a 500W rear-hub motor paired alongside a fully integrated 48V battery and four levels of pedal assistance supported by a torque sensor – eco, tour, sport, and turbo. You’ll be cruising around town, your school campus, and beyond at a top speed of 28 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge – which is doubled here, thanks to the extra battery, for a massive 120-mile range. Its upright cruiser frame comes with integrated lights that give you turn signal functionality for any rides or commutes in the early morning and later nights. It also sports hydraulic disc brakes, puncture-resistant tires, an 8-speed Shimano derailleur, and an LCD smart “easy read” display with a concealed USB port so you can charge your smartphone and sync up with the Aventon app as you go.

Aventon Labor Day deals:

Fresh herbs are at your fingertips with AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite 360 hydroponic system at $109

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 Indoor Garden Hydroponic System for $109.26 shipped. Recently going for $159 since it fell from its $180 MSRP at the top of 2024, we saw it close out last year at its $90 low during Black Friday and Christmas sales. It kept above $145 for the first four months of the new year before dropping to $97.50 at the tail-end of April and spending a few months down around $129. After rising back up in price, we’re getting a solid $50 markdown today that drops it down to its fourth-lowest price we have tracked – just $19 above the all-time low from last year.

The cylindrical Harvest Elite 360 gives you the chance to grow your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil by using a spacious grow deck and water bowl. It gives you everything you need to grow up to six different live plants at once, up to 12 inches tall – including a 3-ounce bottle of liquid plant food and a Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit that will alow you to grow Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint. It features a full spectrum 20W LED grow light that has an automatic on/off timer to mimic natural sunlight “helping plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil.” It even has a touch-sensitive illuminated digital display control panel that reminds you when to add water and plant food, as well as a vacation mode to keep your plants healthy while you’re out of town.

Get tag-team one-day deals on Greenworks’ 1,900 PSI Pressure Washer and Surface Cleaner Attachment

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped for the rest of the day. Going for $200 most days, this framed electric pressure washer spent most of 2023 sitting at its MSRP, with occasional discounts dropping costs in the range of $174 and the $120 low. In 2024 we’ve seen drops to its lowest-tracked price every few months, with June being when we last saw this same deal. It’s repeating here again today with a solid $80 markdown and matching its Black Friday and Christmas rates at the lowest price we have seen to date.

Sporting a heavy-duty cast aluminum axial cam pump alongside its onboard detergent tank, this electric pressure washer also comes with several attachments to round out its versatility, ultimately providing you with a 1,900 PSI at a 1.2 GPM flow rate. Its 25 feet of Uberflex kink-resistant hose does away with the headache-inducing untangling that common hoses tend to require with some age or after the kids have had their fun, and its five interchangeable nozzles (15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, a soap nozzle, and a turbo nozzle) all have a place for storage along the frame. It also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

Also seeing a one-day only discount is the Greenworks 12-inch Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachment for $23, down from $40. By attaching the above pressure washer’s wand (or most pressure washers up to 2,300 PSI) to the quick connector, your tools cleaning power will be instantly boosted with the dual-nozzle cleaning head to tackle bigger jobs like driveways, garages, all your sidewalks, or patios.

