The Volkswagen GTI badge will live on in the electric era. Volkswagen’s first electric ID GTI “will be a real go kart” to drive with elements from the legends.

Volkswagen unveiled the ID GTI Concept last September, a preview of its first electric GTI model. “100% electric, 100% GTI,” VW said the concept is a reinterpretation of the legendary DNA.

The ID GTI is based on Volkswagen’s ID.2all revealed in March 2023, its take on an entry-level EV. VW CEO Thomas Shafer confirmed the GTI and Golf names were part of its electric future.

Volkswagen’s tech development chief, Kai Grunitz, reiterated the comments at the GTI Fanfest last month. Speaking with AutoCar, Grunitz suggested the electric model won’t be the most powerful, but it will be the most fun to drive.

“GTI is alive and we’ll keep it alive in the future,” he said. Grunitz explained the GTI badge is “more than just power.” It’s about passion.

Packing an EV with power is “really easy,” according to VW’s tech boss. “With a GTI, what’s more important than power is drivability.”

VW Brand CEO Thomas Shafer and VW Group CEO Oliver Blume next to the ID GTI Concept (Source: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s electric ID GTI will drive like a go kart

According to Grunitz, Volkswagen’s first electric GTI will be “a real go kart” to drive. He’s already driven a prototype, claiming, “It’s really amazing.”

You can see the concept pulls design features from VW’s classic GTI models. However, the company promises new tech will enable even more control and handling for that “go kart” like feel.

Volkswagen electric ID GTI hot hatch concept (Source: Volkswagen AG)

For the first time, Volkswagen’s electric GTI will be able to adjust the drive system, running gear, steering, and sound experience of classic GTI models like the 76′ Golf GTI 1.

An upgraded version of its MEB platform is expected to underpin the electric GTI. The sporty EV is expected to go into production in 2026.

Volkswagen electric ID GTI hot hatch concept interior (Source: Volkswagen AG)

The ID GTI is expected to be a precursor to the long-awaited electric GTI. A recent report from Germany’s Handelsblatt claimed VW is pushing back the launch of its Tesla-rivaling Trinity EV until 2032. In the meantime, it may pull forward the electric Golf launch. With its new partner, Rivian’s help, Volkswagen’s electric Golf could launch in 2029 or sooner.

Ahead of its official debut, Volkswagen’s ID.2 was spotted for the first time this week testing at the Nurburgring track. VW said the ID.2all will start at under 25,000 euros, or around $27,000.