Tesla launches $700 Cybertruck cooler that fits in the frunk

Tesla has launched a new $700 cooler designed to fit into the Cybertruck’s front trunk or “frunk.”

Frunks are an awesome feature of electric vehicles. I find them particularly useful in electric pickup trucks since pickups don’t have trunks, and you don’t always keep the bed clean enough for luggage.

The Cybertruck’s design results in an extremely short overhang in the front, which means a relatively small front trunk. I was still able to fit two carry-on luggage after a few tries in my Cybertruck review:

The Cybertruck’s frunk is not huge due to the design resulting in a super short front overhand, but I was able to fit 2 carry-on luggages after a few tries: pic.twitter.com/eysKK3rdcr — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) June 7, 2024

It makes sense to design accessories for the unique shape of the Cybertruck’s frunk.

That’s exactly what Tesla did with this new Cybertruck cooler:

Tesla describes the product on its order page:

Keep your food and drinks cold on the road, at your campsite or away from home with the Cybertruck Cooler. Inspired by the durable, angular design of Cybertruck, this cooler is designed to fit perfectly in the front trunk of your Cybertruck. Made with premium stainless-steel cladding and high-quality insulation to keep perishables cold and ice frozen for days at a time.

This should be a fun accessory for tailgating. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.