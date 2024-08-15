MOD Bikes debuts Berlin Step-Thru 3 e-bike at $2,299, Jackery home backup bundle $1,540 off, EcoFlow flash sale, more

Headlining today’s Green Deals is the debut of MOD Bikes’ new Berlin Step-Thru 3 Commuter e-bike with a pre-order discount to $2,299 as part of its Back to School sale that ends tonight. It is joined by Jackery’s latest home backup sale that has dropped its Solar Generator 3000 Pro bundle, which can power your home with the included transfer switch, down to a new $2,759 low – along with other longer-term and shorter-term backup power options starting from $90. There’s also a new 24-hour flash sale on the final day of EcoFlow’s sale that is returning the DELTA Pro Smart Extra Battery to its $1,399 low. There’s also Worx’s compact 13A 1,700 PSI Electric Pressure Washer that just fell in price – plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like yesterday’s 50% off discount on the Goal Zero 6,071Wh Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station and more.

MOD Bikes debuts new Berlin Step-Thru 3 Commuter e-bike for pre-order at $2,299

MOD Bikes’ Back to School sale is seeing up to $1,000 off discounts on the brand’s stylish e-bikes and will be ending tonight. We’re seeing the brand’s Groove 1 Utility e-bike riding the largest price cut at its $1,499 clearance rate once again as the company makes way for the newer models on the horizon, as well as my personal favorite, the unique Easy 3 Cruiser e-bike that also has side car attachment options. But I wanted to spotlight the newest model among the lineup, the Berlin Step-Thru 3 Commuter e-bike for $2,299 shipped. Listed normally for $2,499 once it begins shipping out in September, this is the very first per-order discount that we have seen on this new model, with the brand’s previous summer sale clearing out its second-generation predecessor over the entire month of July.

The new Berlin Step-Thru 3 e-bike arrives with the obvious frame changeup from its older high-step model to this new step-thru design. It comes equipped with a MOD DRIVE 750W (Peaking at 1,000W) geared hub motor that is supported by the removable 615Wh battery and five levels of programmable pedal assistance monitored by a torque sensor (+throttle too). This is quite the powerful setup – as most the other models under the brand’s flag are too – with the bike delivering top speeds of 28 MPH and a travel distance of 45 miles on a single charge that can be bumped up near 100 miles with the purchase of the Dual MOD Battery kit.

The Berlin Step-Thru 3 e-bike also comes with a nice lineup of features as well, like the hydraulic brakes, a wide saddle with a suspension seat post alongside front suspension, a Shimano ALTUS 7-speed derailleur, multi-terrain tires, a wide beam LED headlight, and an integrated taillight with braking functionality. You’ll also find the added features of a rear cargo rack that snaps/locks right on, fenders over both wheels, and an upgraded S3 Smart Color Display with a USB-A port to charge your phone as you ride along.

Power your home with Jackery’s Solar Generator 3000 Pro bundle at new $2,759 low

Jackery has launched a new home backup sale through August 22 that is taking up to $2,500 off a selection of longer-term and shorter-term backup power solutions to keep things running off-grid and during power outages alike. One of the notable additions in this sale is the brand’s flagship Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station bundled alongside two 200W solar panels and a transfer switch for $2,759.08 shipped, after both clipping the on-page $1,300 off coupon and using the code BACKUP at checkout for an additional 8% off. Normally fetching $4,299, this deal today comes in as a bigger-than-ever combined 36% markdown that gives you $1,540 in savings and drops it to the new all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Whether you’re heading out in your RV for some late-summer/early-fall R&R or stocking up to better prepare for future power outages at home, Jackery’s flagship Explorer 3000 Pro portable power station has your back with a 3,024Wh capacity and a massive 3,000W power output to cover larger appliances than other models. You can have its battery recharged to full in just 2.4 hours via a standard wall outlet, while being recharged via its maximum 1,200W solar input (six 200W solar panels) gets the battery to full in three to four hours. There are ten outputs to cover your devices here – five AC ports (including a TT30 port), two USB-A quick-charge ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port.

With the transfer switch you’ll be able to integrate this unit into your home circuits by choosing up to six circuits from your breaker panel – supporting necessities like a refrigerator, light switches, your garage door, or outlets in your main living space, for example. You can learn all you need to know about this backup solution at the landing page here. There’s also available tax rebates you can get too, with all the information on the eligible units being found here.

EcoFlow flash sale returns DELTA Pro smart extra battery to $1,399 low for the rest of the day

It’s the final day of EcoFlow’s home backup sale that is taking up to $2,799 off power stations, bundles, and accessories – and of course the company kicks off the end by starting the day with a new 24-hour flash sale on its DELTA Pro Smart Extra Battery for $1,399 shipped. Normally going for $2,799 most days, it spent the first five months of 2024 repeating the same discount to $1,599, which dropped a little more in July to $1,499 before falling further to the new $1,399 low. Today we’re getting the lowest rate we’ve tracked once more as a massive 50% markdown, giving you a second chance at the best opportunity to double up your DELTA Pro’s capacity for your backup power needs.

The DELTA Pro smart extra battery arrives to expand your DELTA Pro power station with an additional 3,600Wh of battery for a combined 7,200Wh capacity to cover off-grid camping trips, small business needs (like food truck appliances) and powering necessities during blackouts. Keep in mind that if you’re looking for full home backup support here you’ll have to either already have a few more DELTA Pro stations and batteries (as well as the needed transfer switch and power cord) to link together up to the 25kWh maximum or invest in one of EcoFlow’s larger backup units. It benefits from all the same charging methods as its power station counterpart, including the 6,500W MultiCharge, with the two units charging/discharging in unison once connected together. There’s a bright LCD screen for quick performance readouts at a glance or you can monitor and control everything from your personal devices through the EcoFlow app.

