Young EV conversion specialist Arcade Cars unveils all-electric G-Wagon powered by Everrati

Britain’s EV conversion newcomer, Arcade Cars, has come out swinging during Monterey Car Week, delivering the global debut of the Sojourn – a fully-restored, all-electric version of the classic “G-Wagon” from Mercedes-Benz. With powertrain tech from fellow EV conversion specialist Everatti, the Sojourn is available for order now and will see a limited number of examples produced.

Arcade Cars was founded in 2023 by Rishav Kanoria and Felix Timmer – two car enthusiasts with solid ties to the auto industry who strive to develop unique vehicles that “enhance the offerings available in the classic car market today.”

Arcade has taken a unique strategy in EV conversions. It focuses on acquiring ex-military transport vehicles built to perform in challenging and varying terrain, then restores them with next-generation technology and high-quality materials.

The culmination of Arcade’s efforts in its first year and a half is the Sojourn—a reborn 230 GE, better known as the “G-Class” or “G-Wagon,” built by Mercedes-Benz from 1979 to 2001. The G-Wagon has evolved over the decades and is on the cusp of launching as an all-electric version called the “G580 with EQ Technology.”

While we await an electric take on the G-Wagon from Mercedes coming in 2025, companies like Arcade Cars are looking back at the existing inventory of previous builds and are giving them new life. During Monterey Car Week, Arcade debuted the all-electric Sojourn today and will begin taking pre-orders.

Source: Arcade Cars















Arcade unveils “Sojourn” electric G-Wagon in Monterey

Per an update from Arcade Cars, its all-electric Sojourn G-Wagon is making its global debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during 2024 Monterey Car Week. The restored 4×4 will be displayed next to Everrati – an EV conversion specialist we’ve covered plenty on Electrek, who developed an advanced electric powertrain for Arcade Cars as a development partner.

The remastered electric G-Wagon is equipped with a 55kWh battery and 153PS/300Nm torque e-motor that delivers 150 miles of range and will be customizable to suit each customer’s preferences. Per Arcade Cars co-founder and CEO Rishav Kanoria:

Following our recent launch, we’re delighted to be here in Pebble Beach giving the Sojourn the public debut it deserves at one of the world’s premier automotive events. Since we first took the wraps off our redefined G Class, we’ve been inundated with expressions of interest. Arcade Cars was born out of a realization that there exists a deep longing for the elegance, charm and unique character of products of a different era – and the response we’ve received certainly underscores that. We look forward to further conversations in California. We’re also pleased to have joined forces with Everrati, its proprietary OEM-grade powertrains set the benchmark for state-of-the-art, high-performance systems. The electric version of the Sojourn, co-developed with Everrati, blends the charm of a classic with all the benefits of e-mobility, offering our customers the ability to preserve the original driving experience while embracing a more contemporary, fully electric transformation. Quieter, faster, greener.

Customers can also choose between the original G-Class 8-seat ‘long-bench’ configuration or a six-seat option that includes two bucket seats up front, two passenger jump seats in the middle, and two fold-down seats in the rear.

Other features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-enabled touch control systems, retro-inspired Bluetooth camouflaged in electric G-Wagon’s dashboard, and a choice of premium speakers with a hidden subwoofer.

Following its global debut, Arcade Cars says it has opened its order books for the Sojourn electric G-Wagon and is taking a limited number of exclusive pre-orders during Monterey Car Week. Initial customer deliveries are expected to begin in late 2024.