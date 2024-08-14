 Skip to main content

Ford to recall certain Mustang Mach-E, Bronco, and Maverick models over a faulty front wiper

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 14 2024 - 11:51 am PT
1 Comment
Ford is recalling certain Mustang Mach-E, Maverick, and Bronco Sport models over a faulty front wiper motor. The recall impacts certain 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport models and 2023-2024 Mavericks.

Ford issues Mach-E, Bronco, Maverick recall

In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reported on August 9, 2024, Ford issued a recall for over 37,300 Mach-E, Bronco Sport, and Maverick models.

Ford began an investigation after reports of windshield wipers failing on Bronco Sport and Maverick models. The company determined water got into the windshield wiper motor, causing it to fail.

Ford returned the part to the supplier, which found a lack of sealer between the gear cover and gear housing as the root cause.

Manufacturing records found the incident happened on June 18, 2023, and September 1, 2023. The suspect wiper motors produced in June were assembled into Maverick and Mach-E models, while the units made in September were installed into Bronco Sport and Mavericks.

Ford said 3,603 Mustang Mach-E, 15,087 Bronco Sport, and 18,681 Maverick models might be equipped with the faulty motor. However, it is estimated that only 5% have this defect.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

As of July 14, 2024, Ford is aware of 81 global warranty reports with confirmed water damage to the wiper motor.

Ford said 37,371 models are potentially affected. Dealers will inspect and replace the wiper motor free of charge. Owner letters are expected to be mailed out on August 26, 2024.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

You can contact Ford’s customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information. Ford’s recall number is 24S51. You can also visit the NHTSA website or call the safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Ford has sold nearly 27,000 Mach-E models through the first seven months of 2024. A few weeks ago, Ford introduced a new Performance upgrade for the Mach-E GT, unlocking a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.3 seconds. That’s faster than the Tesla Model Y Performance at 3.5 seconds.

