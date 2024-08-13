Mazda confirms the new EZ-6 is its first global electric sedan: Will it land in the US?

Mazda confirmed its new EZ-6 launching globally. The Mazda EZ-6 is the brand’s first global electric sedan. After the first model rolled off the assembly line last month, will Mazda’s new EV arrive in the US? Here’s what to expect.

Lagging behind in the global EV race

Mazda is not a name often mentioned when talking about electric vehicles. Why? The company doesn’t currently offer one in the US.

Mazda’s first EV in the US, the MX-30, was discontinued after only two years. It was clearly a compliance vehicle with only small numbers sold in California. Mazda only sold 324 MX-30s in the US in 2022 and 100 in 2023.

With a lack of electric vehicles, Mazda is quickly falling behind in key global auto markets. Mazda’s sales are down 31% through June 2024. Globally, sales are down 0.5%.

As the brand looks to turn things around, it will start in the world’s largest EV market. Mazda’s joint venture with Changan Auto, Changan Mazda, unveiled two new fully electric vehicles earlier this year: the EZ-6 sedan and the Arata SUV.

Mazda EZ-6 electric sedan (Source: Changan Mazda)

Mazda EZ-6 confirmed as its first global EV sedan

Mazda’s CEO, Masahiro Moro, said the company will work with Changan to “turn Mazda’s China business around” with custom vehicles for the market in April.

Although the EZ-6 was expected to launch in China, for China, it looks like the electric sedan will make its way to other overseas markets. The EZ-6 is seen as the electric predecessor to the Mazda 6.

Mazda EZ-6 electric sedan (Source: Changan Mazda)

Mazda confirmed on Tuesday that the EZ-6 will be its first “truly global” EV sedan. Mazda and Chanhan signed an agreement to use the joint venture (Changan Mazda) as its R&D and production base.

The Mazda EZ-6 will officially launch this fall, first in China and Europe. Mazda’s electric sedan is equipped with Changan’s smart driving tech, including Level 2.5 autonomous driving assistance.

Mazda EZ-6 interior (Source: Mazda)

Mazda’s electric sedan also features a 7nm Qualcomm SA8155P chip, four high-def panoramic cameras, and 12 ultrasonic radars. The vehicle will gain features like autonomous driving and remote parking, according to Mazda.

Although official specs and prices have yet to be revealed, the EZ-6 is expected to get up to 372 miles (600 km) CLTC range.

Electrek’s Take

For those in the US, don’t get too excited about Mazda’s new EV sedan. With EZ-6 production in China, it’s unlikely that Mazda will launch it in the US.

Mazda doesn’t sell many sedans in the US either. Through July, Mazda has sold close to 26,300 cars compared to over 216,000 trucks and SUVs.

The CX-5, a crossover SUV, is Mazda’s top-selling vehicle, with over 82,600 units sold through July 2024. Perhaps the Arata SUV would be a better fit, set for production by the end of 2025. Then again, it will also be built in China. Mazda will need a new strategy to take on the US market as it shifts to electric or risk falling behind.