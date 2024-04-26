Mazda’s new EZ-6 electric sedan and Arata are the EVs the brand is missing in the US

Mazda unveiled two new EVs, the EZ-6 electric sedan and the Arata SUV, at the Beijing Auto Show. Although Mazda’s new EVs are for China, they are what the brand is missing in the US.

Mazda’s first EV in the US, the MX-30, was discontinued after only 66 models were sold last year. It was only on the market for about two years.

The MX-30 was clearly a compliance vehicle, sold only in small numbers in California. Now, there are zero all-electric Mazda’s sold in the US. Despite the lack of success in the US, Mazda looks to take on the world’s largest EV market.

Changan Mazda, a joint venture between Mazda and Chinese state-owned Changan Auto, unveiled two new EVs as it looks to compete with BYD, Tesla, and others in the region.

“Going forward, Mazda will continue to work with Changan Automobile to turn Mazda’s China business around by introducing its unique products that meet the needs of Chinese customers,” Mazda’s CEO Masahiro Moro explained at the event.

Mazda EZ-6 electric sedan (Source: Mazda)

Meet Mazda’s new EZ-6 and Arata EVs

The Mazda EZ-6 is the first EV in the series, scheduled to launch by the end of 2025. Mazda’s new electric sedan will likely replace the Mazda 6.

Although the EZ-6 is likely powered by Changan’s tech, the exterior design is clearly a Mazda. The automaker says the new EV combines Mazda’s design language and signature drive performance with Changan’s advanced EV and smart technology.

Mazda EZ-6 electric sedan (Source: Mazda)

It features a 50:50 weight distribution, front strut and rear multi-link suspension, and an electric rear spoiler for improved stability at high speeds.

Inside, Mazda’s EZ-6 features zero-gravity front seats, a Sony sound system, and a wireless phone charger. It also features intelligent parking tech and voice control.

Two versions will be available: a pure electric and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version). Although no powertrain details were released, it’s expected to have around 372 miles (600 km) CLTC driving range. The PHEV version is expected to achieve over 621 miles (1,000 km).

Meanwhile, the Mazda Arata concept. The electric SUV will be the second EV of the series, scheduled for mass production by the end of 2025.

Mazda Arata electric SUV (Source: Mazda)

Mazda’s Arata includes its “SOULFUL + FUTURISTIC x MODERN” design theme. It also features Mazda’s signature design blended for the Chinese market.

Now, Mazda needs to bring the new EVs to the US. Would you consider Mazda’s new EZ-6 or Arata electric SUV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.