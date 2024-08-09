Nissan hints at the return of the legendary GT-R as an EV sports car

An electric Nissan GT-R? That looks even more likely now. Nissan’s global product strategy officer, Ivan Espinosa, hinted that the Nissan GT-R would live on in the EV era.

Last October, we got our first look at what the electric Nissan GT-R could look like. Nissan unveiled the Hyper Force EV concept, claiming it “gives a glimpse” of the electric GT-R of the future.

Although it looks like a mini Tesla Cybertruck disguised as a sports car, the Hyper Force could pack even more power. Powered by an all-solid-state battery, Nissan claims the electric supercar cranks out up to 1,341 horsepower. Tesla’s Cybertruck “Cyberbeast” model maxes out at 845 hp.

Nissan developed the concept with its NISMO racing team for maximum performance. The vehicle has a two-tier structure under the hood for downforce, while an added rear diffuser directs airflow.

Other high-performance elements, such as front fender lips, wide wheel arches, and a rear wing, add to the sporty design.

Although Nissan doesn’t outright call it an electric GT-R, a blurred “GT-R” logo is shown on the front.

Nissan Hyper Force EV concept (Source: Nissan)

Will the Nissan GT-R live on as an EV?

The EV sports car looks to be getting closer to reality. Speaking with AutoCar, Espinosa explained, “The future interpretation of our really high-performance cars will likely be electrified.”

He added, “not only because of our brand direction but also because, geographically, regulations are pushing us in that direction.”

Nissan Hyper Force EV concept (Source: Nissan)

Nissan announced last month that NISMO is making a comeback in EV form in Europe with the new Nissan Ariya Nismo.

The high-performance Ariya is the first vehicle since the GT-R to earn the NISMO treatment in the region. The GT-R Nismo was discontinued in Europe in 2022.

Nissan Ariya NISMO (Source: Nissan)

“You can also imagine a few of our key nameplates having a Nismo version,” Nissan’s global product strategy boss said, hinting at a possible GT-R EV. “The fact it is electric will help: making electrified sports cars will make it easier to bring them to many markets that are restricted today.”

Although Espinosa was referring to the UK market, Nissan already launched the Ariya NISMO in Japan and will likely roll it out in other global markets.

Nissan Hyper Force EV concept (Source: Nissan)

Nissan has yet to confirm if the NISMO EV will launch in the US. Meanwhile, earlier this summer, Nissan announced it’s retiring the R35 GT-R in the US, opening up the possibility of an EV revival. After over 17 years, GT-R production for North America will end in October 2024.

Would you buy an electric Nissan GT-R? Comment below and let us know what features and specs you expect from the electric sports car.