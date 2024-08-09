In the US, Ørsted forms its first-ever battery storage partnership

Photo: Ørsted

In the US, Ørsted has entered into a joint venture with Mission Clean Energy, in its first-ever standalone battery storage partnership.

Ørsted formed a strategic partnership with San Francisco-based Mission Clean Energy, a utility-scale renewable energy and storage developer, to advance 1 gigawatt (GW) of standalone battery energy storage systems across the Midwest.

Ørsted will use its capital to secure and maintain interconnection queue positions for the four storage projects owned by Mission, and Mission will continue to lead project development.

Max Bakker, CEO of Mission Clean Energy, explained, “Ørsted is an ideal partner to complement our development capabilities with their balance sheet strength and sponsorship support.”

Mission and Ørsted have already submitted interconnection applications for the projects to MISO, the electric grid operator for the central US. Ørsted will have the option to acquire an ownership stake in the projects as they mature.

This is Ørsted’s first standalone battery storage partnership both in the US and globally, but it already has a large existing portfolio of solar and storage projects, including the 40 MW storage project at Permian Solar Center in West Texas, and the 300 MW/1200 MWh battery storage at Eleven Mile Solar Center in Arizona (pictured). The storage project at Eleven Mile Solar Center is one of the largest built in a single phase in the US.

Ørsted has a portfolio of nearly 6 GW of renewable energy projects in operation or under construction in the US.

