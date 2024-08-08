Volvo’s EX90 just got a price hike, but some features may still be missing

Volvo’s flagship electric SUV is now more expensive. The starting price of the Volvo EX90 is up by over $3,000, but some key features may still be missing.

The EX90 was unveiled in 2022, but production was delayed over a year due to software issues. In June, Volvo’s first EX90 finally rolled off the production line at its South Carolina plant.

Ahead of deliveries later this year, Volvo told buyers their EX90 may arrive without several key features. The missing features include Apple CarPlay, LiDAR first safety scenario, Bi-directional charging, and more.

Volvo also noted battery drainage issues, saying the EX90 could use energy when parked and not plugged in.

CEO Jim Rowan defended Volvo’s decision to begin deliveries without the features, saying, “The whole point of a software-defined vehicle that has over-the-air update capabilities is to continually upgrade that software.”

Volvo said it will introduce the features in an upcoming software update. However, now we are learning the Volvo EX90 is getting a price hike.

Volvo EX90 interior (Source: Volvo)

Volvo EX90 gets a price hike

On Volvo’s website, the EX90 is listed at $81,290 (including a $1,295 destination fee). In November, Volvo announced the EX90 would start at $77,990.

The Volvo EX90 Plus is listed at $81,290, while the Ultra trim starts at $85,640, including destination.

Volvo EX90 production kicks off in South Carolina (Source: Volvo Cars)

According to Automotive News, in an emailed exchange between an EX90 reservation holder and Joe Origoni, Volvo Car USA’s head of customer care, Origoni said the price was raised on May 1.

The buyer noticed the price difference after configuring his seven-seat EX90 Ultra model in late July.

Volvo EX90 (Source: Volvo)

According to Volvo Spokesperson Sophia Durr, the price hike is due to higher material costs. Volvo announced the changes to retailers and reservation holders on June 26 and updated the website on the same day.

Durr claimed demand for the flagship SUV was still “robust,” and no “firm orders or non-refundable deposits” were placed before the changes.

However, some Volvo retailers have argued otherwise. One said about 40% of EX90 reservation holders have canceled. The retailer said initial deposit holders are “early adopters” and want “the latest and greatest tech.”