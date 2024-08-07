 Skip to main content

Can Hyundai’s EV hot hatch keep up with the new Tesla Model 3 in a drag race? [Video]

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 7 2024 - 2:21 pm PT
Can Hyundai’s sporty IONIQ 5 N keep pace with the new Tesla Model 3 Performance? Hyundai’s EV hot hatch packs more horsepower, but it also weighs more. Check out the epic drag race showdown in the video below.

As Hyundai’s most powerful vehicle, the IONIQ 5 N proves electric performance cars are the future.

With instant torque, an Electronic limited-slip rear differential (e-LSD), and a host of performance features, the IONIQ 5 N is not only a monster on the track, it’s also a fun car to drive.

The 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N packs up to 641 hp and 770 lb-ft of torque for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.25 seconds.

Hyundai’s hot electric hatch not only upholds but advances the three N pillars. The N’s DNA includes Racetrack Capability, Corner Rascal, and Everyday Sportscar.

With features like N Grin Boost, Drift Optimizer, and Launch Control, you can fine-tune your race for the best results.

We’ve already seen the electric sports car smoke gas-powered rivals like the Lamborghini Urus Performante, Porsche Macan GTS, Jaguar F-Pace SVR, and Maserati Grecale Trofeo in a drag race, but can it keep up with the new Tesla Model 3 Performance?

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 N vs Tesla’s new Model 3 Performance

Tesla introduced the new Model 3 Performance in April, with a new 0 to 60 mph time of 2.9 seconds. Unlike other refresh models, the new Model 3 Performance gained noticeable body upgrades like a new front lip.

Powered by its latest gen Performance drive unit, the new Model 3 features 510 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque.

Tesla’s new Model 3 Performance (Source: Tesla)

The Model 3 Performance also comes with Tesla’s latest Track Mode. The adaptive suspension, chassis, and powertrain controls are fine-tuned for more control when enabled.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 N has more horsepower but also weighs more, at 4,861 lbs, compared to the Tesla’s 4,054 lbs.

Max Horsepower0 to 60 mph timeWeightCost
Hyundai IONIQ 5 N641 (UK: 650)3.25 seconds4,861 lbs$66,100 (UK: £65,000)
New Tesla Model 3 Performance510
(UK: 460)		2.9 seconds4,054 lbs$54,990 (UK: £59,990)
Hyundai IONIQ 5 N vs Tesla new Model 3 Performance

Which would win in a drag race? Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 N or the new Tesla Model 3 Performance? To see, the folks at CarWow put them up against one another in an epic drag race.

The first thing to note is that these are UK-market models. The IONIQ 5 N gets up to 650 hp, while the Tesla Model 3 Performance, which is Chinese-made, can only crank out 460 hp.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N vs the new Tesla Model 3 drag race video (Source: CarWow/ YouTube)

Either way, Hyundai’s hot EV hatch had an impressive showing, beating the new Tesla Model 3 on most attempts. The Model 3 Performance topped the IONIQ 5 N only when the driver was in manual mode or adjusting settings.

The video shows several different racing scenarios, including quarter-mile and rolling races from various speeds. Check out the full video above.

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

