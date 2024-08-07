Get $343 in free gear with Electric Bike Co. purchase, rare Maui e-bike discount, EAST OAK smokless fire pit, more

Today’s Green Deals are all about enhancing your outdoor fun at more affordable rates, with Electric Bike Co. offering a special summer bundle that gives you $343 in free gear along with your purchase of a customized e-bike. It is joined by an even rare price cut on Maui’s Jack Folding e-bike that is now down at $1,650, as well as EAST OAK’s 21-inch wood burning Smokeless Fire Pit that is seeing a massive price drop to $182, with its smaller models also seeing discounts. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well – including a one-day return on the very popular Greenworks 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit, ALLPOWERS’ latest power station sale, and a collection of Tesla-focused accessories that are seeing discounts too.

Electric Bike Co. offers summer bundle of $343 in free gear with purchase of customized e-bike

Electric Bike Co. is offering a special summer bundle deal that gives you $343 in free add-on gear along with any custom e-bike purchase. While prices on e-bikes start as low as $1,599, there’s currently only one model that is starting at a discounted rate, the Model A Chopper e-bike at $1,999 shipped. While only seeing a $100 discount from its usual $2,099 price tag, it’s a rare occurrence to see any cash discounts on these quality e-bikes, with most of the past months’ sales only seeing small price drops in $100 increments. Where the real savings comes in here is on the free additional gear you get after customizing your e-bike – you’ll get a free anti-theft alarm (with remote), upgraded 3.5A super charger, and an upgraded tool kit (valued at $343) by using the coupon code BUNDLE at checkout, with the free gear being added to your cart automatically.

Arriving with a classic beach cruiser design, the Model A Chopper e-bike comes with added U-shaped handlebars, a comfortable seat with a backrest, and a suspension fork – on top of the usual features from the series. It is stocked with a 500W (750W peak) motor and a 14Ah battery, working together to provide speeds up to 20 MPH (which can be reprogrammed to 28 MPH) and a 60-mile travel range on a single charge. There are five levels of pedal assistance here to assist the rider, with a choice between a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor. Other add-on accessories and features include puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips, a rear cargo rack, a waterproof wiring system, and an LCD color display with a USB charging port.

But keep in mind that to benefit from Electric Bike Co.’s summer bundle deal the e-bike needs to be customized outside its stock options – which you can completely do from scratch using the company’s customizer page here. Prices can vary depending on your choices of changes/upgrades, but you’ll have a fully comprehensive guide to go by, showing you free options and priced upgrades alike.

Maui’s Jack Folding e-bike receives rare discount to $1,650

Maui Bikes is offering a rare chance to save a little money on its Jack Folding e-bike for $1,650 shipped. Normally going for $1,750, this is the first actual discount we’ve seen on any of this brand’s models since the company expanded into the US e-bike market from Quebec earlier this year, which we detailed in our initial expansion coverage here. While it may not be much, it’s still a solid $100 markdown that ultimately keeps costs down in the realm of affordable – especially considering many of its competitors’ prices are rising in response to the new e-bike tariffs.

Maui’s Jack Folding e-bike arrives sporting a BAFANG 500W brushless rear hub motor, as well as a removable SAMSUNG 15Ah battery that also has a security lock for added peace of mind. The rider is supported with five levels of pedal assistance, with an on-demand throttle for pure electric action when you want it, allowing you to cruise around at a top speed of 20 MPH for up to 40 to 55 miles on a single charge (depending on conditions). There’s plenty of added features here too that serve to enhance the e-bike’s convenience, performance, and your riding experience: a SHIMANO Tourney 7-speed derailleur, XD-E300 Hydraulic disc brakes, 20-inch fat tires, front suspension, LED headlights and taillights, fenders for both wheels, an integrated rear cargo rack, kickstand, folding pedals, and a large LED display that gives you all the real-time performance data at a quick glance during your ride.

EAST OAK’s 21-inch wood burning Smokeless Fire Pit compliments outdoor hangouts at $182

Amazon is offering the EAST OAK 21-inch Smokeless Fire Pit for $182.23 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Already down from its usual $270, it kept above $219 for the fist five months of 2024, with June seeing the first drop lower to $197, which repeated again in July. Today its coming in as a combined 33% markdown, taking $88 off its going rate and landing it at the second-lowest price we have tracked, just $7 above the all-time low from 2023 Black Friday sales. You’ll also find a smaller 17-inch model discounted to $146, down from $200.

This large 21-inch smokeless wood burning fire pit from EAST OAK comes with the brand’s usual sleek and stainless steel body to compliment any outdoor space – at home or elsewhere. Weighing in at just 19.4 pounds for added portability, it sports both a trapezoidal design with a double-bottom inlet that utilizes the Venturi effect “to increase air intake by up to 30 percent, producing a more vigorous flame and more warmth for your outdoor gatherings.” Its a perfect outdoor addition for four or more people to gather around as the “circle-turned-square” shape provides more uniform and farther-reaching 360 degrees of warmth. It also comes with a removal ash tray and fire poker for easier cleaning after use.

You’ll also find the brand’s Brasa Smokeless Mini Tabletop Fire Pit discounted to $65, down from $75. Coming in a much wider range of colorways than the above model, this mini fire pit offers two fuel-burning options – either wood or wood pellets. It weighs in at just 4.4 pounds and sports a triple combustion design for increased oxygen intake so that ignition of the wood or pellets goes far quicker and easier. You’ll even get a “natural” reminder when to add more fuel as it provides a Flamenco Bloom for 50 minutes, with a Lotus Bloom for 30 minutes after that – so long as the proper amount of pellets were added to begin with. Sometime after these bloom shifts (and before the fire ultimately dies out) is when you can feel free to restock with the appropriate amount of fuel.

