Save $699 on Heybike EV bundled with Jackery power station, UGREEN PowerRoam 1200 $504 off, Segway Navimow robot mower lows, more

We've got some great new and returning low prices for today's Green Deals, with a special Jackery and Heybike joint venture leading the pack and offering a bundled Mars 2.0 Folding e-bike alongside an Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station for $1,299. It is joined by the return of the massive 50% markdown on UGREEN's PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station back at its $495 low, as well as Segway's Navimow H series Robot Lawn Mowers seeing $600 discounts across the board starting from the $1,299 low.

Jackery and Heybike bundle gives you a Mars 2.0 e-bike and a Explorer 600 Plus power station for $1,299

Jackery has an ongoing joint venture with Heybike to get more people spending time outdoors by giving folks a bundle to get around (e-bike) along with a way to take the stress off power needs while out in the wilds. There’s no telling how long it may last but you can currently score a Mars 2.0 Folding e-bike bundled with the latest Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station for $1,299 shipped. This combination would usually run you $1,998 ($1,499 MSRP for Heybike, $499 MSRP for the power station), and even at their most discounted rates of $999 and $399 ($1,398), it still comes in just under $100 above the current price of this outdoorsy package, giving you a great opportunity to prepare for your next trip or day out of the house at an affordable rate.

Normally coming in more colorways, the Mars 2.0 Folding e-bike has two here to choose from, either Pumpkin Orange or Leather Black. It arrives sporting a 750W (peaking at $1,200W) rear hub motor paired with a removable 600Wh battery and supported by its five levels of pedal assistance. You’ll be cruising around town at 28 MPH for up to 45 miles on a single charge, with a throttle for pure electric action too. You can customize you’re riding through the pedal assistance or you can instead switch over to the 7-speed Shimano derailleur for manual pedaling and some cardio. There’s also added support for your ventures off the beaten path thanks to the 4-inch wide fat tires that ensure “superior traction, stability, and a smoother ride compared to conventional bikes.”

The e-bike’s frame quickly folds up in seconds for easier storage options and/or an easier time transporting it when not in use. There’s some other features here to enhance your experience like the hydraulic disc brakes, a rear cargo rack, head and taillights with braking functionality, a shock-absorbing seat, as well as a smart LCD display that gives you real-time performance statuses and allows for setting adjustments.

Along with Heybike’s Mars 2.0 e-bike, you’ll also be getting Jackery’s bundled Explorer 600 Plus is one of the latest additions to Jackery’s compact power stations, tailored for more personal usage while on camping trips, road trips, or just keeping essential devices charged through power outages. It has a 632Wh battery and can produce up to 800W of output power, with all the usual smart controls for monitoring its performance and adjusting its settings. It boasts six output ports to cover your charging needs (two ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one car port), with its two USB-C ports flexing fast-charging capabilities at 100W and 30W respectively.

You’ll be able to connect a solar input up to the maximum 200W that can recharge the unit in four hours time, while charging through the car port would take 7.5 hours and a standard wall outlet gets the job done in 1.6 hours. It even boasts the company’s ChargeShield 2.0 that not only gives it multi-surge protection, but also allows for AI variable-speed charging that optimizes power to suit battery conditions, temperature, and voltage for Emergency Super Charging Mode activation through the app that significantly reduces its recharging speed.

Get camping and home backup support with UGREEN’s PowerRoam 1200 power station at return $495 low

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is once again offering its PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station for $495.38 shipped, after the on-page 38% discount is automatically applied at checkout. This unit usually fetches $999 most days and has only seen a small handful of discounts since it first released in February 2023 – most of them repeating the same $799 or $749 rates, while one at the top of June surprised us with a fall to the former $599 low. This massive, combined 50% markdown was first seen two weeks ago directly in the wake of Amazon’s Prime Day after not receiving any price cuts in the two-day event. It returns here today to offer up $504 in savings and drop costs back to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

The PowerRoam 1200 is built around a LiFePO4 battery that provides a 1,024Wh capacity and a max output of 2,500W that can handle larger appliances during power outages. It can recharge 0 to 80% via a wall outlet in just 50 minutes, with a full charge taking a little longer at 1.5 hours – and if two 200W solar panels are attached, you’ll get a full battery in only three to four hours. You’ll be able to monitor and control its settings in real time on the UGREEN app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and it offers 13 port options to cover your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, and one car port.

Segway’s Navimow H series Robot Lawn Mowers with RTK positioning start from return $1,299 low

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Segway is offering its Navimow H series Robot Lawn Mowers starting from $1,299 shipped, after clipping the on-page $600 off coupon. The series’ three models normally fetch $1,899, $2,199, and $2,599 respectively since they first released back in March, with today’s deal coming in as the third official discount on these new lawncare solutions. We first saw this deal direct from Segway (which is also currently matching these prices) during June’s Father’s Day sale, returning just a few weeks ago on Amazon for its recent Prime Day event. This is a solid $600 markdown across the board – the best rate we’ve seen, dropping costs back to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Segway’s Navimow H series encompasses three models for varying sizes of yards: a 0.2-acre model with a 180-minute battery life on a single charge, as well as a 0.37-acre model and a 0.74-acre model that both offer an extended 240 minutes of battery life. All three offer the same cutting height range of 1.2 inches to 2.4 inches, can handle up to 24-degree slopes with ease, and come with an IP66 waterproof rating to better stand against adverse weather conditions.

A standout upgrade with this model is the tossing out of any perimeter wires in favor of RTK positioning, coupled with a VisionFence Sensor, for superior navigation and obstacle avoidance. You’ll have the typical smart controls of course, to overwrite and adjust settings, schedules, performance – but you’ll also have the freedom to forget about it and let it just do its thing – returning itself to its charging station when too low on power and picking up where it left off once recharged. It accomplishes all this thanks to the guidance of Global Navigation Satellite Systems that keep it within the boundaries you set and also track it down if it gets hung up on some terrain or even stolen off the property. Head below for more.

