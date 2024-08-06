 Skip to main content

Ford Mustang Mach-E breaks Guinness World Record after 569 mile-trip on a single charge

Peter Johnson  | Aug 6 2024
8 Comments
Ford-Mach-E-World-Record

The Ford Mustang Mach-E just set a new Guinness World Record after traveling over 569 miles on a single charge. After driving for over 24 hours, the journey was verified by vehicle tracking and fleet management firm Webfleet.

Ford Mach-E breaks Guinness World Record for EVs

“This record is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved,” Beverly Wise Webfleet, UKI regional director for Bridgestone, said after the event.

Webfleet sponsored the attempt, saying it was “meticulously documented with independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS, and battery level data.”

The drivers, Kevin Booker and Sam Clarke, with co-pilot Richard Parker, set the Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an EV on a single charge in a Mustang Mach E.

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Premium Extended Range (RWD with 18″ wheels), equipped with a 91 kWh battery, boasts a WLTP range of 373 miles. Fitted with Bridgestone tires, the Mach-E outperformed, averaging 6.25 miles per kWh on public urban and rural roads in the UK.

After the Mach-E’s battery reached 0%, Clarke and Booker were able to squeeze out another 21 miles.

Ford-Mach-E-World-Record
Ford Mustang Mach-E breaks Guinness World Record sponsored by Bridgestone (Source: Bridgestone)

The drive took over 24 hours, with 569.64 miles (916.74 km) traveled on a single charge. Wise said the record “represents a significant milestone showing the potential of EVs.”

Clarke and Booker have broken previous records for energy consumption and fuel economy. Booker said he hopes the achievement “inspires more people to consider electric vehicles for their everyday travel.”

Ford-Mach-E-World-Record
The Guinness World Record Certificate verifying the achievement (Source: Bridgestone)

China’s ZEEKR previously held the title with a 563.97-mile trip in Hangzhou last September. Meanwhile, NIO’s CEO William Li live-streamed a 14-hour trip covering 650 miles (1,044 km) in its new ET7 with a 150 kWh semi-solid state battery pack. However, Guinness did not verify this.

With many automakers and startups racing to introduce more efficient battery tech like Lucid and Rivian, expect more attempts at the record soon.

Source: Bridgestone

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

