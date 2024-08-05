Jackery 3-day sale takes $1,700 off power stations, Segway EVs up to 46% off, VEVOR upgraded level 2 EV charger $187, more

We’ve got a mixed bag of EV-focused Green Deals for you today, starting off with Jackery’s latest 3-day Member sale (membership is free and easy) that is taking up to $1,700 off a selection of power stations, solar generator bundles, and accessories – all starting from $90. It is joined by Segway’s Ninebot E22 Electric KickScooter that comes with an add-on seat for $360, as well as a few more of the brand’s popular e-scooter models that are also seeing discounts. Bringing up the rear for today’s deals is VEVOR’s newly upgraded Level 2 40A portable EV charger at $187. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well – including severe price drops across the entire board of Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500 and R750 e-bikes and Samsung dropping the price on its Bespoke All-in-One Smart Electric Washer and Ventless Dryer bundle with free services and a Jet 60 stick vaccum.

Jackery power stations, bundles, and accessories up to $1,700 off for three days only

Jackery has launched a short-term Member sale through August 7 that is taking up to $1,700 off a selection of power stations, bundles, and accessories. Membership is free and easy – just head to the site and register your e-mail to gain access to these savings opportunities. The second-biggest chance to save in this sale, with a price change since it was featured in the previous June Member sale, is the Explorer 2000 Pro bundled alongside two 200W solar panels for $1,799 shipped. Fetching $3,199 for non-members, this combination package more recently fetches $3,299 since falling from its original $3,599. In June’s sale we saw it drop to $1,899, an all-time low that beat out Black Friday prices by $100, but now today it’s back at an even greater $1,500 markdown and giving you the chance to score it at the best rate we have tracked to date. Considering the Explorer 2000 Pro alone is discounted to $1,199 shipped for this sale, getting the solar panels for an extra $600 (each is valued at $699) is quite the steal.

With the Explorer 2000 Pro you’ll be getting a 2,160Wh capacity here alongside a 2,200W maximum power output and eight ports to cover your devices/appliances: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port. The unit offers the usual smart controls you expect from Jackery, letting you monitor and adjust settings through your smartphone via the companion app – even helping you to manage power consumption for optimal efficiency. It sports a 1,200W maximum solar input that when utilized with six SolarSaga 200W solar panels gives you a full battery in less than three hours, or in just two hours via a standard wall outlet.

Get Segway’s E22 electric KickScooter with a free add-on seat at $360

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric KickScooter with a seat for $359.99 shipped. Normally going for $640, it’s been seeing plenty of ups and downs in price since 2024 began after ending 2023 at its $300 low during Black Friday and Christmas sales. It’s mainly been keeping above $483 with drops to lower prices peppered in every couple of months – most recently seeing the biggest drop to $378 mid-July. It comes in today as an even bigger 44% markdown that saves you $280 and drops it to the second-lowest price we have tracked – $60 above the all-time low from Black Friday.

Segway’s E22 electric kickscooter is an affordable option to upgrade your commute – especially for those of you like me who live in cities and are travelling only a few miles to get to your appointments (and facing public transport times for the same distance of 1+ hours). I’ve been using mine since 2020 through rain and snow, with no problems yet having arisen since first hopping on. It’s been a reliable means to get around Brooklyn while saving me on train/bus tickets and highly recommend it to commuters on a budget.

It arrives sporting a 300W brushless DC motor and a 184Wh battery that work together to provide a 13.7-mile travel range at up to 12.4 MPH. One thing worth noting with this model is that its mileage and speed can be bumped up to 27 miles and 15.5 MPH with the addition of a Segway External Battery Pack (sold separately). You’ll have three riding modes to choose from here: a cruise mode for lower speed and extended battery life, its normal mode for standard settings, and a sports mode for faster speed and incline handling (up to 15% inclines). The included adjustable seat alongside multiple shock-absorbing designs will ensure your commute is as comfortable as it is effortless.

VEVOR’s newly upgraded Level 2 40A portable EV charger now at $187

Amazon is offering the (upgraded) VEVOR Level 2 40A Portable EV Charger with NEMA 14-50P plug for $186.99 shipped. Normally going for $240 since releasing at the tail-end of 2023, it didn’t see its first discount until the last week of March when it fell to $200. We’ve seen a few other discounts since then, with April seeing a cascading drop to $182 that quickly fell lower to $179 before dropping even further to the $177 low, while July saw a single drop to $198. Today it comes in as a solid $53 markdown that returns it down among its lowest prices – just $10 above the all-time low from April. Its previous generation counterpart can currently be found discounted at $180, down from $200.

This portable 40A Level 2 EV charger from VEVOR was designed for a more versatile choice, allowing you to store it away in your vehicle with the included bag or permanently install it in your garage. It’s been given a newly upgraded aluminum-alloy body that has NEMA Type 4 waterproof and dustproof protection and can handle harsher temperatures from -4 degrees to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. It features a 1.5-inch LCD display that provides in-time information, as well as a smart chip that provides protection against lightning, leakage, grounding, over voltage, under voltage, over charge, over current, and overheating.

It can provide four different current adjustment levels while in use – 40A, 32A, 24A, and 16A – with the device reverting to your vehicle’s default maximum charging rate upon starting up. There’s the usual smart controls here that can be accessed through your smartphone, letting you even schedule charging for 1 to 12 hours, with options to take advantage of off-peak hours. It is compatible with vehicles and plug-in hybrids that comply with the J1772 standard, requiring only a NEMA 14-50 outlet to plug the charger into.

