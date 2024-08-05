EUNORAU META 2024 electric bike review: Are 24″ wheels the sweet spot?

I recently had the chance to check out the Meta 2024 electric bike, which fits the bill for what many people are searching for in a hybrid-style commuter electric bike. So could this be the ride you’re looking for? Let’s find out!

META 2024 e-bike video review

To come along with me on a test ride, check out my video review below. Or head down even further to read the rest of my review.

Eunorau META 2024 tech specs

Motor : 500W continuous-rated geared hub motor in rear

: 500W continuous-rated geared hub motor in rear Top speed : 20 mph (32 km/h)

: 20 mph (32 km/h) Range : Up to 45 miles (72 km)

: Up to 45 miles (72 km) Battery : 48V 15Ah (720 Wh) with an optional second battery

: 48V 15Ah (720 Wh) with an optional second battery Weight : 61.7 lb (28 kg)

: 61.7 lb (28 kg) Payload capacity: 286 lb (130 kg)

286 lb (130 kg) Tires : Innova 24x 3.0″

: Innova 24x 3.0″ Brakes : Dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes

: Dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes Extras: Suspension fork, LED display, LED lighting, Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, torque sensor, included fenders and rear rack, left-side thumb throttle, adjustable handlebar stem

What you get with a 24″ e-bike

The first major difference here is that the bike uses slightly smaller than standard wheels, at 24 inches in diameter. They’re also a bit wider than what you’ll usually find on commuter-style electric bikes, measuring a solid 3 inches wide.

The result is that the bike feels a bit more like a motorcycle in the turns, with wider and smaller-diameter wheels that result in less of the bicycle feel. Leaning into those turns on 24×3.0″ tires is a nice and comfortable experience thanks to that lower center of gravity. Of course, the included throttle exaggerates that comfortable motorbike turning feeling when you don’t have to pedal like a typical bicycle, either.

That being said, you should definitely still give pedaling a fair shot, since the bike includes a torque sensor that makes the pedal assist feel quite nice, like it’s actually responding directly to your precise inputs instead of just lurching the bike around when it thinks you want to go.

The inclusion of a front suspension fork and the adjustable handlebar stem also add more comfort to the bike, improving the ride and letting you dial in the handlebar height and angle as you see fit. The front suspension fork isn’t particularly high-end, but it seems sufficient for basic street riding. Make no mistake: this isn’t fancy suspension, it’s basic stuff but seems to absorb those bumps well enough for a $1,699 e-bike. If you’re new to e-bikes then that might sound like a lot, until you learn that bikes with the name brand suspension components easily cost over twice this much.

As nice as the adjustable stem is for fine-tuning the height of the bars, the handlebars are still a bit farther swept back than I normally prefer on an urban bike, encroaching upon cruiser bike space. They aren’t totally cruiser bars, but they definitely have more of that laze sweptback style to them. Some people love that, but I’m more of a straight-bar kind of guy.

What about the power?

I know the motor is only rated for 500W, but it definitely felt more powerful than that to me. The power delivery must be nicely dialed in because it never felt lacking, and I’m not a guy who’s afraid of a higher-power bike. I’m normally found on at least 750W e-bikes (though I ride a bit of everything), and so this model definitely surprised me that it could hang with the higher-power models.

The hydraulic disc brakes do a good job of giving the bike powerful, reliable stopping power. That’s extra important on e-bikes with more powerful motors, as you never want more ‘go’ than you have ‘stop’. Sure, at only 20 mph (32 km/h), you’re not going to be hitting class 3 speeds with this bike. But strong brakes are still important, so I’m glad to see stoppers that work well here.

The bike also has a fairly large battery, measuring 720Wh, meaning the range is also pretty good. They claim up to 45-ish miles on the stock battery, but you can add either a 14Ah or 17Ah battery to the frame, giving you up to 100 miles of total range.

Eunorau has long been good about offering extra battery options, which is great for folks who like to take longer rides or even use their e-bikes commercially, such as for delivery riders.

I was a bit surprised to see the rather low weight capacity of the bike, at least compared to other models on the market. With a weight limit of 286 lb (130 kg), this bike isn’t going to fit the fullest of rider figures. That does seem a bit odd to me since the bike definitely does not feel lightweight or flimsy. In fact, it’s over 60 lb and feels well put together, but Eunorau has often gone with an underpromise-and-overdeliver strategy (just like the ‘500W’ motor that definitely feels stronger), so perhaps they’re just playing it safe with the lower weight rating.

Sum it all up!

So here’s my takeaway: The Eunorau META 2024 in the 24″ size feels like a really fun and quite comfortable bike to ride. The punchy motor and added torque sensor are great for power delivery, and the smaller diameter wheels make for a nice compromise in ride feel, keeping the bike and center of gravity a bit lower without the downsides of even smaller wheels.

The suspension isn’t the best, but it works fine for most bike lane use, and I’m glad to see included parts like LED lighting, fenders, and a rear rack.

At $1,699, the bike gives you pretty good value for your money. There are better deals out there and I’m not going to say there’s anything terribly revolutionary here, because there isn’t. But it’s a solid option available in multiple sizes and multiple colors, and would likely serve a commuter rider well in their hunt for this level of specs.