Volvo’s cheapest EV is getting even more affordable in the UK with a new entry-level EX30

The EX30, Volvo’s cheapest and smallest EV, is gaining a new entry-level model in the UK. Starting at £32,850, or about $42,000, the Volvo EX30 remains one of the most affordable EV options.

After launching production of the EX30 in China last fall, Volvo’s electric SUV has reached “thousands of customers across Europe.”

Through the first seven months of 2024, Volvo’s EV sales nearly doubled in Europe, with almost 82,000 models delivered.

“We are pleased to report another month of sales growth, which is driven largely by the sales in Europe,” Volvo Car’s Deputy CEO, Bjorn Annwall, said after releasing July 2024 sales.

Although EV registrations slipped by 1% in Europe in June compared to 2023, Volvo had double-digit growth (+32%) and gained 0.5% market share YOY. A big reason behind Volvo’s growth is its new mini electric SUV.

The EX30 was Volvo’s third top-selling model (EV or hybrid/ICE) last month, with 9,201 units sold in July.

Volvo announced the EX30 is now even more affordable in the UK. Volvo’s cheapest EV in the UK gained a new base model as it looks to meet the demand for smaller, more affordable EVs.

Volvo EX30 Core (Source: Volvo Cars)

Volvo’s cheapest EV gains lower-priced trim in the UK

The new entry-level EX30 Core starts at £32,850, or around $42,000. Like the Plus and Ultra trims, the EX30 Core is available with Single or Single Motor Extended Range powertrains. The former provides up to 209 miles (336 km) while the latter gets up to 295 miles (474 km) WLTP range.

Volvo EX30 Core trim Range

(WLTP) Starting Price Single Motor 209 miles (336 km) £32,850 ($42,000) Single Motor Extended Range 295 miles (474 km) £37,050 ($47,500) Volvo’s cheapest EX30 Core trim price and range

Volvo’s EX30 features rear parking sensors and camera, automatic LED lights, and 18″ alloy wheels as standard.

Inside, you will find a 12.3″ infotainment with Google built-in and a dashboard-mounted soundbar. Single Motor Extended Range models include an energy-saving heat pump to optimize power and increase driving range.

Volvo EX30 Core (Source: Volvo Cars)

The new Volvo EX30 Core is already available to order. Deliveries are expected to start in early 2025.

Meanwhile, EX30 orders are no longer available in the US on Volvo’s website after the low-cost EV was delayed until 2025. The “Reserve” tab was recently replaced with a “Keep me updated” button.