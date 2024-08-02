Save $725 on Juiced’s JetCurrent Pro in weekend sale, Lectric e-bike bundles $395 off, Segway 48-hour discount, more

Today’s Green Deals is all about EVs, and we’ve got a few various sales/discounts that are live through the weekend (and one further into next week) and offering great opportunities to upgrade your commute. Leading the pack is the weekend flash sale that Juiced Bikes has launched on its new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike that takes the already discounted model to $2,124 and even gives you a free portable air pump too. It is joined by Lectric’s August-wide Back to School sale that is taking up to $395 off the brand’s e-bike bundles – with the new ONE Long-Range e-bike finally released and joining the savings at $2,199. Best Buy is also offering a 48-hour discount on the reliable and equally affordable Segway Ninebot E2 Plus Electric Scooter for $300. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well – including an additional 48-hour discount on the popular Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit, as well as a further price drop on Leviton’s EV40P Level 2 Smart EV Charger, and more.

Juiced weekend flash sale drops JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike to $2,124 – with free gear too!

Juiced Bikes is offering a weekend flash sale through Sunday that is dropping the price on its newest e-bike model and giving you a free support tool to boot. For the next few days you can score $175 off the brand’s already discounted JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike for $2,124 shipped and get a free portable air pump that is valued at $50. Carrying a $2,799 price tag since first debuting in April, when discounts began at $2,499. Since then various short-lived discounts have dropped bumping the price up and down for temporary periods until hitting its $2,074 low in June. This weekend, you’re looking at a combined $675 markdown, bumped to $725 in savings with the added pump, which all lands it at the second-lowest price we’ve tracked – and just before it is slated to begin shipping in a few weeks (though this date has been pushed back before).

The company’s new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike cruises into view with a supercharged 1,200W NeoBlade Motor (2,000W peak) paired with a 52V battery and five levels of pedal assistance that are supported by joint torque and cadence sensors – plus, the throttle for pure electric action. You’ll be reaching insane top speeds of 34 MPH with an equally impressive 70-mile travel range. Two notable features included here are the active cruise control that can be set at any speed below 20 MPH, as well as the race track mode that gives you the most aggressive “burn-rubber” settings where the e-bike doesn’t electronically limit its speed at the cost of sacrificing travel mileage.

There are plenty of other notable features to praise on the JetCurrent Pro e-bike too, like the powerful 1,050-lumen Shadowblaster headlight, the 4-inch fat tires with fenders over each, 4-piston hydraulic brakes, front and rear turn signals, a brake light, a rear cargo rack, a security alarm with a wireless remote, a folding mirror, and a supposedly “automotive-grade horn” too. There’s also the backlit LCD display that lets you customize performance settings and also has a USB port to charge your personal devices as you go. Lastly, its most noticeable feature, that also happens to be in its name, is the foldable frame – the first among Juiced’s lineup.

Lectric’s Back to School sale takes up to $395 off e-bike bundles

We’re rolling through the tail end of the dog days of summer and as many are preparing to head back to school soon, Lectric eBIKES has launched another sale through August 22 just for prospective/returning students and kid-ferrying parents alike. You’ll find the brand’s popular e-bike bundles up to $395 off this time around – with a buy 3 get 20% off accessory deal too. Officially out and joining the deals is the ONE Long-Range e-bike at $2,199 shipped with $269 in free gear. As always with Lectric sales, this brand’s models are keeping to their post-tariff MSRPs (no increase on this model’s price), with the savings being on the bundle packages that come along with your purchase. You’ll be getting three packages here that include a foldable bike lock that can mount to the frame, a rear cargo rack, and fenders for both tires. You’ll also find the company’s newest XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes and all their colorways prepping to ship out after a long wait – prices start at $799 with up to $246 in free gear.

The Lectric ONE is a premium commuter model that aims to step into a budget-friendly space with some truly high-end parts. It arrives sporting a 750W rear hub-motor (1,310W peak) and a 48V battery that propels the e-bike up to 28 MPH top speeds for 75 miles thanks to the long-range battery. It includes a variety of features like the 5 levels of PWR pedal assistance with 96 magnet cadence sensors, as opposed to the usual 12 we see on most e-bikes.

It also comes stocked with a 24A potted motor controller that helps it reach its peak output power when needed, a thumb throttle, kickstand, 20-inch city tires, integrated LED headlight and taillight, hidden cable routing, hydraulic mineral oil disc brakes, a new color LCD display, and a Pinion C1.6i six-speed sealed weatherproof gearbox that should push the price tag far higher (for context, these gearboxes often get equipped on $10,000+ e-bikes). You can get a further rundown on specifics in our launch coverage over at Electrek

XPeak Off-Road e-bikes with $395 and $276 in free accessories

XPeak Step-Thru e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,794)

(Reg. $1,794) XPeak High-Step e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,675)

XPedition Cargo e-bikes with $306 and $187 in free accessories

Dual Battery White e-bike, 28 MPH for 150-mile range: $1,699 (Reg. $2,005)

(Reg. $2,005) Single Battery White e-bike, 28 MPH for 75-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,586)

XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes with $306 in free accessories

XP Trike with $216 in free accessories

Electric XP Trike, 14 MPH for up to 60-mile range: $1,499 (Reg. $1,715)

XP 3.0 Standard e-bikes with $129 in free accessories

XP 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 ($1,128)

($1,128) XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

(Reg. $1,128) XP Step-Thru 3.0 White e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

Lectric Accessory discounts (Buy 3, get 20% off in cart)

eBike Bell: $15

Bottle Holder with Adapter: $15

Top Tube Bag: $25

Mirrors (Pair): $39

Bike Lock: $49

Portable Electric Air Pump: $69

Lectric pre-order discounts

XPress 750 High-Step e-bike, 28 MPH for 60-mile range with $99 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,398)

(Reg. $1,398) XPress 750 Step-Thru e-bike, 28 MPH for 60-mile range with $99 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,398)

As we mentioned before, there’s also the latest of Lectric’s e-bike models, the new XP Lite 2.0 e-bike that comes in a multitude of colors for the first time and has had its shipping dates pushed back to September.

Segway’s E2 Plus e-scooter is an affordable commute solution at $300 for 48-hour Best Buy sale

Courtesy of its 48-hour weekend flash sale that ends Saturday, Best Buy is offering the Segway Ninebot E2 Plus Electric Scooter for $299.99 shipped. Usually going for $400, and currently matched over at Amazon, we haven’t seen very many discounts drop on this particular model since the new year began, with most of the biggest discounts coming direct from Segway during various sales. It ended 2023 at the $245 low, and has only fallen as low as $280 in 2024. Aside from that rate, we’ve mainly been seeing drops to $300 and more regular rates up near $370 like during the recent Prime Day savings event. You’re looking at a solid $100 markdown here that lands it at the third-lowest price we have tracked – $55 above the all-time low from Christmas sales.

Segway has a great lineup of affordable and long-lasting e-scooters to add to your commute and the Ninebot E2 Plus is definitely counted among them. It arrives with a 300W motor (peaking at 500W) as well as a 220Wh battery that provide a 15.5 MPH top speed and a 12.4-mile travel range that can gain a few extra miles extension when using one of its lower setting riding modes. A neat feature you don’t see on many Segway models is the inclusion of RGB ambient lights that offer 256 colors and 3 light effects which will change its rhythm along with the speed.

It’s been given a much larger 2.8-inch LED dashboard with a 25-degree tilt for easier glances and setting adjustments while in the middle of your ride. You’ll also find it stocked with puncture-proof hollow tires, an integrated headlight, a dual breaking system, an IPX4 weather-resistant rating, a folding frame for easier storage, and smart controls via the Segway-Ninebot app that includes remote locking and unlocking for added security.

