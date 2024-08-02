Ford reboots UAW Discount for 2025 F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E models

This month, the 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E gained a new United Auto Workers (UAW) discount. Ford reintroduced the discount on new EV purchases, which can be stacked with other savings offers.

Ford offering a $1,500 UAW Discount on 2025 EV models

After reaching new labor contract agreements with the UAW last December, Ford introduced a new UAW Member Offer as part of the negotiations.

The program awarded UAW members a $1,500 voucher for the purchase of a new Ford vehicle. However, the discount wasn’t exclusive. It was offered to all Ford buyers. It looks like the UAW Member Offer is now being extended.

According to a dealer note viewed by online car research firm CarsDirect, Ford is bringing back the UAW discount on 2025 models.

The memo, sent to dealers on July 30, 2024, says most 2025 Ford models, including the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, are eligible.

The offer is still good for $1,500 off the purchase of a new 2025 Ford model just as they begin hitting dealerships. It’s available nationwide until December 31, 2025. The best part is that it can be stacked with other incentives.

Ford Mustang Mach E at a Tesla Supercharger (Source: Ford)

Ford introduced new savings on its electric vehicles through its Summer Sales Event, which started July 9, 2024. The program features 0% APR offers and up to $9,500 off in rebates.

With the new savings, Ford’s F-150 Lightning (2024MY) can be leased for just $1 more than the Maverick. The Mach-E is now cheaper to lease than the gas-powered Chevy Camaro.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash (Source: Ford)

The UAW Member Offer extension comes after Ford’s US electric vehicle sales climbed another 31% in July. Ford sold 2,822 F-150 Lightnings (+82% YOY) and 4,592 Mustang Mach-Es (+16% YOY) last month in the US.



2024 Ford F-150 Lightning trim Starting Price Range

(EPA-est miles) XLT $62,995 240 Flash $67,995 320 Lariat $76,995 320 Platinum $84,995 300 Platinum Black $92,995 300 Updated 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning price and range by trim (*not including $2,095 destination fee)

Despite EV sales rising by double-digits, Ford’s overall vehicle sales were flat as SUVs dampened growth.

