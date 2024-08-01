Head back to class with $500 off Rad Power e-bikes and 20% off accessories, Worx budget-friendly mower, Jackery 1-day sale, more

August is officially here, which means plenty of folks are starting their back to school planning. Whether you’re heading to college, or have kids returning to grade school, Rad Power Bikes has a new Back to School sale that is offering up to $500 e-bike discounts and 20% off accessories – all to get hungry minds where they need to be. It is joined by the budget-friendly Worx 40V 14-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $230 (which I’m sure some folks will appreciate after tallying the costs for school supplies), with its more powerful Nitro 40V 21-inch model down at $349. There’s also a 1-day sale on the reliable Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station that can handle student needs or empty nesters on their next planned trip out of the house – back at its $180 low. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well – including a few extended savings on Velotric Apple Find My e-bikes and MOD’s Groove 1 Utility e-bike, as well as Hiboy’s new X300 e-scooter and two more weeks of EcoFlow power station discounts!

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Rad Power Back to School sale sends you to class with up to $500 off e-bikes and 20% off accessories

Now that clocks have officially ticked over into August, Rad Power is having a Back to School sale through August 8 that is taking up to $500 off e-bikes (with some even getting free gear) and 20% off select add-on accessories. While the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike is once again the big recipient of a $500 markdown, I wanted to highlight a personal favorite model of mine included in the savings, the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike that is being offered at $1,599 shipped. More recently fetching $1,799, we’ve only seen two lower rates in the last year – first, a drop to $1,299 during pre-orders (which we haven’t seen since) and $1,399 over summer 2023. This is the third-lowest price overall and the second-lowest price we’ve seen since it was released, matching Black Friday rates but with the added bonus of a Ballard Cargo Bag valued at $80. Just be sure to add both items to your cart to score the bag for free with your purchase.

I’ve been seeing an increasing number of RadWagon 4 e-bikes around NYC in the last year alone, with many of them being parents and nannies taking kids to and from school, appointments, etc. Rad Power’s iconic cargo-hauling model arrives with a 750W motor and a 672Wh battery that works alongside the five levels of pedal assistance to give you 45+ miles of travel range at up to 20 MPH top speeds. There’s also a throttle for pure electric action when you’re just looking to cruise around with as little effort as possible.

It’s other stock features include custom 22-inch by 3-inch tires, fenders for both tires, a water-resistant wiring harness, a 200-lumen headlight, an integrated taillight with brake light functionality, an integrated rear storage rack with a 120-pound capacity, and a backlit LCD display for real-time performance data and settings control – plus it even has a USB port to charge your devices while riding.

More Rad Power Back to School sale e-bike deals:

Rad Power Back to School sale accessory discounts:

Outside of Rad Power’s Back to School sale, you’ll also find a handy tool on the brand’s website that is designed to help you find e-bike subsidies in your local city or state for extra savings. You can view the entire list of active rebates here, though at the moment only five states are known: California, Colorado, Maine, Oregon, and Vermont.

Worx’s budget-friendly 40V 14-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower falls to $240

Amazon is offering a great opportunity for homeowners on a budget to grab a reliable lawncare solution in the form of the Worx 40V 14-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $239.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, this smaller model of Worx’s mower lineup has been bouncing around random prices since 2024 began, falling as low as $217 by April, which no following discounts have dropped past since. Landing $76 above the all-time low last seen in 2021, you’re looking at a solid $60 markdown here that drops the price down among some of Worx’s recent lowest mower rates.

As I said before, this mower’s low cost is definitely worth considering if you’re a new homeowner on a budget – or any homeowner on a budget for that matter – with it tackling jobs up to 1/8 acres in size on a single charge of its two 4.0Ah batteries. It sports a smaller 14-inch cutting deck (weighing only 30 pounds) that allows it to clean up tighter areas across your yard that larger models may not be able to access, along with a six-position cutting height adjustment range between 1.5 inches to 3.5 inches. It features the company’s Intellicut technology that allows it to automatically adjust speeds to match grass conditions, as well as a dual functionality design for rear-bagging or mulching clippings/debris.

If you’re looking for a slightly larger mower at only a slightly larger cost (keeping in line with the “on a budget” mentality), you’ll also find Worx’s Nitro 40V 21-inch Push Lawn Mower being offered for $349, down from $400. This model sports an upgraded brushless motor 2.0 with Intellicut tech for “40% more power and 10% longer runtime than first-gen models.” It’s two 5.0Ah batteries increase its job capacity up to 1/2 acre, with an additional cutting height level of 4 inches, as well as 3-in-1 functionality for rear-bagging, mulching, or side-discharging. It’s also been given Worx’s Aerodeck technology that boosts air volume through its vented design, better preventing clogs and clumping, while also enhancing its cutting quality, optimizing its efficiency, and maximizing bag collection.

Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station returns at 1-day $180 low

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, this particular model was first released in 2019, with Jackery’s website no longer selling it directly. We’ve seen very few discounts in the last year for this model, with 2023 having seen drops to $200 earlier in the year and $190 during Black Friday sales, followed by two previous 2024 discount in January and the top of July to the $180 low. Today’s deal comes in to repeat this discount as a solid $70 markdown that returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You won’t currently find this model available in new condition on Amazon either, only a refurbished option for $149.

This power station offers a 290Wh capacity while providing 200W of power output (400W peak). Its smaller 9.6-pound size makes it an easy travelling companion that you can carry right along with you out into the wilds of the world. It boasts three different ways to recharge – solar, AC outlet, or car port – which takes five to seven hours to refill the battery on average. Through either its AC port, two USB-A ports, or the car port, you’ll be able to recharge up to four devices at once. Carry it along on your next camping trip, to a tailgate party, or keep it around the home for emergency usage.

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.