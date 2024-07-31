Save $600 on Velotric e-bikes with up to $300 in free gear, Leviton level 2 EV charger low, Bluetti sale last call, more

We’ve got a great lineup of Green Deals for you today, led by the final day of Velotric’s Summer Prime sale that is taking up to $600 off e-bikes and giving away up to $300 in free gear. There’s plenty of standout models here, with the upgraded 2024 Discover 1 Plus Commuter e-bike sitting at the lowest $1,199 rate. It is joined by Leviton’s EV40P Level 2 Smart EV Charger hitting a new $418 low, as well as a last call on Bluetti’s ongoing Prime Day sale that officially ends tonight. You’ll also find some other surprise drops alongside our hangover Green Deals – including a 2024 low on EcoSmart’s 7.2kW Electric Water Heating Booster that can double your shower time and some smokeless tabletop fire pit discounts from East Oak, among the others.
Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.
Velotric’s Summer Prime sale cruises into final day
Velotric’s Summer Prime sale is ending tonight, which means you have one more day to take advantage of these discounts that are taking up to $600 off a selection of e-bikes and also giving away up to $300 in free gear. One of the big standouts of this sale has been the newly upgraded Discover 1 Plus Commuter e-bike for $1,199 shipped. Normally fetching $1,599 most days, this particular model sees regular price cuts during Velotric’s sales events like today, with the last few seeing it listed at $1,299 after first dropping to the $1,099 in March. It comes in here as a 25% markdown that shaves $400 off the going rate, landing it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – only $100 above the all-time low.
Velotric’s Discover 1 Plus has gotten the 2024 upgrade during this Summer Prime sale, arriving with a cut down list of five colorways (mango, indigo grey, forest, silver, and cyan) and equipped with a 500W motor (peaking at 900W) as well as a removable 692Wh battery. It still sports the same 65-mile travel range on a single charge when utilizing the five levels of pedal assistance (that drops to 58 miles when relying on the throttle alone) while its speed starts at the standard 20 MPH and can be unlocked up to a higher pace of 28 MPH (increased from 25 MPH). It only takes the battery five hours to fully recharge too, meaning less time before you can get back in the saddle.
There are a nice variety of features here like the SHIMANO 7-speed derailleur, an integrated 60 lux LED headlight, a taillight with braking functionality, double hydraulic disc brakes, larger 26-inch puncture-resistant tires, an increased IPX7 waterproof rating, fenders above both tires, and a 3.5-inch LCD display with a USB-A port for charging your personal devices on the go – plus, it even has a walk assist mode for when you may have to hop off the bike to get up extreme inclines.
Velotric Summer Prime sale e-bike discounts:
- T1 ST e-bike, 28 MPH for up to 70 miles: $1,299 (Reg. $1,549)
- with Apple Find My
- Nomad 1 Plus High-Step e-bike, 28 MPH for up to 55 miles: $1,499 (Reg. $1,799)
- Nomad 1 Plus Step-Thru e-bike, 28 MPH for up to 55 miles: $1,499 (Reg. $1,799)
Velotric Summer Prime sale e-bike bundle deals:
- Fold 1 e-bike, 28 MPH for up to 55 miles: $1,199 (Reg. $1,399)
- comes with free front basket and a phone mount
- Go 1 Utility e-bike, 25 MPH for up to 55 miles: $1,399 (Reg. $1,699)
- with Apple Find My
- comes with free rear basket and a phone mount
- T1 e-bike, 25 MPH for up to 100 miles: $1,599 (Reg. $2,199)
- with Theft Alert, GPS-tracking, fingerprint and Bluetooth unlock
- comes with free Range Extender Battery for +30 miles
- Packer 1 Cargo e-bike, 25 MPH for up to 52 miles: $1,699 (Reg. $2,199)
- with Apple Find My
- comes with free left mirror and a phone mount
Get an at-home or on-the-go charge with Leviton’s EV40P level 2 smart EV charger at new $418 low
Amazon is offering the Leviton EV40P Level 2 Smart EV Charger for $417.66 shipped. Normally fetching $499, this new device has only seen one previous discount since its release back in February, which took costs down to $474 in March for a short period before jumping back to its list price. Today, you can grab it with a solid $81 shaved off the price tag that marks a new all-time low going forward. It also beats out the price direct from Leviton, where it is currently sitting at its full MSRP rate.
Leviton’s new EV40P model provides up to 40A of charging power and arrives with a plug-in design meant for both at-home and on-the-go charges, so long as there is access to a NEMA 14-50P outlet (like the Leviton 1450R and 1450W EV charging outlets, for example). The SAE-J1772 connector ensures universal compatibility with most EVs on the market, including Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Subaru, and even Tesla with a Leviton NACS Adapter.
The EV charger comes housed within a water-resistant enclosure that can be used/installed indoors or outdoors while also having a 25-foot cable that is designed to prevent freezing and cracking when extreme weather rolls in. Using the My Leviton App, you’ll get full smart controls that give you the real-time status of the station whether it’s in use or not, as well as additional remote controls to set schedules during off-peak hours, start/stop sessions, and even receive notifications when faults occur. Head below to read more.
Last call on Bluetti’s Prime Day sale: up to $3,898 off power stations and bundles through the day
Amazon’s Prime Day deals may be long over, but Bluetti’s ongoing Prime Day sale is on its final day and is taking up to $3,898 off its lineup of power stations, bundle packages. One such model is the standalone AC180 Portable Power Station for $549 shipped, after using the on-page promo code AC180PD at checkout for a $450 discount. Down from $999, it started the sale at its $579 low, which it only hit for the first time a few weeks ago over at Amazon (where it is currently down at $599). With this new phase though, its coming in as a larger 45% markdown that carves out a new all-time low.
The AC180 LiFePO4 power station gives you peace of mind that wherever you may be or may be headed, your charging and power needs are met with a 1,152Wh capacity and 11 versatile output ports – four ACs, four USB-As, one USB-C, one DC, and one wireless charging pad for personal devices. In just 45 minutes you can have it recharged up to 80% battery via a standard wall outlet, or hook up a 500W solar input for solar charging that takes 2.8 to 3.3 hours instead. You’ll have all the usual smart controls to monitor and adjust settings through the BLUETTI app on your tablet or smartphone. Head below for more.
Bluetti Prime Day power station discounts:
- X30 CPAP Power Bank, 297Wh capacity: $249 (Reg. $349)
- EB70S, 716Wh capacity: $369 (Reg. $649)
- AC70, 768Wh capacity: $429 (Reg. $699)
- X60 CPAP Power Bank, 614Wh capacity: $499 (Reg. $649)
- AC200MAX, 2,048Wh capacity: $1,249 (Reg. $1,699)
- AC200L, 2,048Wh capacity: $1,399 (Reg. $1,999)
Bluetti Prime Day expansion battery discounts:
- B230, 2,048Wh capacity: $1,099 (Reg. $1,299)
- B300, 3,072Wh capacity: $1,599 (Reg. $1,999)
- B300S, 3,072Wh capacity: $1,799 (Reg. $2,299) | new low
Bluetti Prime Day solar generator discounts:
- EB70S Power Station, 716Wh capacity with 200W solar panel: $649 (Reg. $998)
- AC180 Power Station, 1,152Wh capacity with 200W solar panel: $879 (Reg. $1,499)
- AC180 Power Station, 1,152Wh capacity with 350W solar panel: $1,199 (Reg. $1,899)
- AC200P Power Station, 2,000Wh capacity with two 200W solar panels: $1,499 (Reg. $2,199)
- AC200L Power Station, 2,048Wh capacity with 200W solar panel: $1,599 (Reg. $2,499)
- AC200MAX Power Station, 2,048Wh with two 120W solar panels: $1,599 (Reg. $2,297)
- AC240 Power Station, 1,536Wh capacity with 200W solar panel: $1,798 (Reg. $2,398)
- AC200L Power Station, 2,048Wh capacity with 350W solar panel: $1,899 (Reg. $2,848)
- AC200MAX Power Station, 2,048Wh with two 350W solar panels: $2,449 (Reg. $3,647)
- AC300 Power Station, 3,072Wh with expansion battery and 350W solar panel: $2,599 (Reg. $4,148)
- AC300 Power Station with expansion battery and two 200W solar panels: $2,599 (Reg. $4,297)
- AC300 Power Station with expansion battery and three 350W solar panels: $4,499 (Reg. $5,846)
Bluetti Prime Day home backup discounts:
- AC300 Power Station, 3,072Wh capacity with expansion battery: $2,299 (Reg. $3,299)
- AC200MAX Power Station, 4,096Wh capacity with expansion battery: $2,299 (Reg. $2,998)
- AC200L Power Station, 4,198Wh capacity with expansion battery: $2,399 (Reg. $3,798)
- AC500 Power Station, 3,072Wh capacity with expansion battery: $3,099 (Reg. $4,799)
- AC300 Power Station, 6,144Wh capacity with two expansion batteries: $3,899 (Reg. $5,298)
- AC500 Power Station, 6,144Wh capacity with two expansion batteries: $4,699 (Reg. $7,098)
Summer e-bike deals!
- MOD Easy Sidecar 3 e-bike: $3,999 (Reg. $4,299)
- MOD Easy 3 e-bike: $2,999 (Reg. $3,299)
- MOD Easy Ape Hanger 3 e-bike with sidecar: $2,999 (Reg. $3,299)
- Lectric ONE Long-Range e-bike with $220 in free gear: $2,199 (Reg. $2,419)
- Juiced JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike: $2,249 (Reg. $2,799)
- Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike with $894 in free gear: $1,999 (Reg. $2,199)
- Blix Packa Genie Cargo e-bike: $1,699 (Reg. $2,099)
- Blix Aveny Skyline Commuter e-bike: $1,699 (Reg. $1,999)
- Rad Power RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike: $1,599 (Reg. $1,799)
- Retrospec Koa Rev+ Fat-Tire e-bike: $1,500 (Reg. $1,800)
- Blix Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike: $1,499 (Reg. $1,899)
- Blix Vika+ Flex Folding e-bike: $1,499 (Reg. $1,899)
- RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike: $1,499 (Reg. $1,699)
- RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire Step-Thru e-bike: $1,399 (Reg. $1,599)
- Lectric XPress 750 High-Step e-bike with $99 in free gear (pre-order) : $1,299 (Reg. $1,398)
- Lectric XPress 750 Step-Thru e-bike with $99 in free gear (pre-order): $1,299 (Reg. $1,398)
- RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike: $1,199 (Reg. $1,399)
- Rad Power RadRover 6 Plus Fat-Tire High-Step e-bike: $1,099 (Reg. $1,599)
- Schwinn Ridgewood Electric Mountain Bike: $800 (Reg. $1,500)
- Schwinn Ingersoll Electric Hybrid Bike: $700 (Reg. $1,500)
- Schwinn Mendocino Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike: $699 (Reg. $1,700)
- Hiboy X300 Big-Wheel Electric Scooter (100 units only): $650 (Reg. $1,050)
Other new Green Deals landing this week
The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.
- Get a cozier atmosphere outdoors with East Oak’s Brasa smokeless mini tabletop fire pit at $53 (Reg. $76)
- Double your shower time with EcoSmart’s 7.2kW electric water heating booster at $310 (2024 low)
- Upgrade to Samsung’s Bespoke smart electric washer/ventless dryer at $2,199 ($2,529+ value)
- Trek’s Electra Cruiser Go! e-bikes return to $1,200 (Reg. $1,600), more up to $550 off
- Let Worx’s AI-driven Landroid L 20V robotic lawn mower tackle yard duties at new $750 low (50% off), more from $600
- Get plenty of reach with Greenworks’ 80V 10-inch cordless polesaws from $203.50 lows
- Hiboy debuts new X300 Big-Wheel e-scooter with $400 launch discount to $650 for the first 100 units only
- Don’t let hurricane outages take you down with EcoFlow power stations, bundles, more from $219 (Up to $2,799 off)
- Lectric kicks off the 2024 Summer Games by taking up to $498 off e-bike bundles starting from $799
- Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500/R750 e-bikes see up to 32% off discounts starting from $1,578
- Save $700 on the joint Worx + Aventon Power Share e-bike at new $1,000 low
- MOD Bikes summer sale adds pre-order discount on new Berlin 3 step-thru e-bike at $2,199 (Save $300)
- Jackery’s latest SolarSaga 100 Prime bifacial mountable solar panel at new $179 low (Save $120)
- Take a leisurely cruise around town on MOD Bikes’ Groove 1 utility e-bike at $1,499 low (Save $1,000!)
- Razor’s Rambler 16 throwback electric motorbike cruises to $548 (Reg. $700)
- Bluetti’s latest AC50B portable power station covers personal needs at new $284 low (Reg. $399)
- Best Buy’s Great Summer EV sale offers Segway Max G2 foldable e-scooter at return $900 (Save $400), more from $300
- Save $1,000 on LG’s smart all-in-one electric washer and ventless dryer at $2,000, more from $300
- All aboard! Rad Power adds new e-bikes and 40% off passenger accessory discounts to extended summer sale
- Bluetti’s Prime Day sale shifts to next phase ramping up to $4,428 off power stations and bundles starting from $249
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments